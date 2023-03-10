Recap: Chesterfield held to draw against struggling Yeovil Town
After three away games Chesterfield are back on home soil as they host struggling Yeovil Town (3pm KO).
The Spireites have climbed to fourth after back-to-back wins, while today’s visitors are fifth from bottom after one win in eight.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide you with all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield v Yeovil Town: LIVE UPDATES
FT: Chesterfield 1 v 1 Yeovil Town
Three unbeaten but a frustrating result. Didn’t create enough in the second-half.
Mandeville hooks the ball into the path of McCallum, who heads towards goal, but it was straight at Smith. He probably should have done better.
From 20 yards after a great sliding tackle by Akinola won back possession for the hosts.
The sub almost makes an instant impact with a free-kick which Smith does well to get down low to tip away.