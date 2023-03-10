News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Recap: Chesterfield held to draw against struggling Yeovil Town

After three away games Chesterfield are back on home soil as they host struggling Yeovil Town (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
14 hours ago
Chesterfield v Yeovil Town - live updates.
Chesterfield v Yeovil Town - live updates.
Chesterfield v Yeovil Town - live updates.

The Spireites have climbed to fourth after back-to-back wins, while today’s visitors are fifth from bottom after one win in eight.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide you with all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield v Yeovil Town: LIVE UPDATES

Show new updates

League table

The Spireites stay fourth but fall six points behind Woking in third.

The points are shared

FT: Chesterfield 1 v 1 Yeovil Town

Three unbeaten but a frustrating result. Didn’t create enough in the second-half.

Five minutes added

1-1.

Chance!

Mandeville hooks the ball into the path of McCallum, who heads towards goal, but it was straight at Smith. He probably should have done better.

Final Spireites sub - 84 minutes

Dallas off, Quigley on.

Another shot

This time Colclough cuts inside from the left but he blasts high and wide.

10 to go.

Mandeville curls over

From 20 yards after a great sliding tackle by Akinola won back possession for the hosts.

Another attempt

Maguire gets a header on target from King’s corner.

Better!

King goes close!

The sub almost makes an instant impact with a free-kick which Smith does well to get down low to tip away.

Booking

For Yeovil’s Staunton.

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
ChesterfieldSpireites