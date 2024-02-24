Recap: Chesterfield held to draw against Rochdale
Today the Spireites are at home to Rochdale and our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
FT: Chesterfield 2 v 2 Rochdale: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
FT: 2-2
Chesterfield pressure
They are pushing for a late winner.
Six minutes added
2-2.
Third Blues sub - 88 mins
Jacobs on, Mandeville off.
Town subs - 82 mins
Jones and Quigley replace Oldaker and Grigg.
Goal for Rochdale: 2-2
Rodney turns and finishes inside the area after a ball was cut back to him from the byline.
Close!
Mandeville volleys narrowly wide from the edge of the box. It was another good ball into the box from Banks.
Grigg goal ruled out for offside
Dobra slipped in Naylor, who crossed low for Grigg, who slotted in, but the offside flag was up.
Dobra volleys over
From 18 yards after a corner was only partially cleared.
Goal for Rochdale: 2-1
Tyrer saves from Mitchell but Mellor was there to score the rebound.
Game on.
20 minutes to go.