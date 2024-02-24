News you can trust since 1855
Recap: Chesterfield held to draw against Rochdale

Chesterfield need just six more wins to seal their promotion back to the Football League.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 24th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 24th Feb 2024, 17:15 GMT
Chesterfield v Rochdale - live updates.

Today the Spireites are at home to Rochdale and our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

FT: Chesterfield 2 v 2 Rochdale: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

17:00 GMT

FT: 2-2

FT: Chesterfield 2 v 2 Rochdale

Town let a two-goal lead slip. But it's another point closer.

16:54 GMT

Chesterfield pressure

They are pushing for a late winner.

16:52 GMT

Six minutes added

2-2.

16:50 GMT

Third Blues sub - 88 mins

Jacobs on, Mandeville off.

16:44 GMT

Town subs - 82 mins

Jones and Quigley replace Oldaker and Grigg.

16:43 GMT

Goal for Rochdale: 2-2

Rodney turns and finishes inside the area after a ball was cut back to him from the byline.

16:41 GMT

Close!

Mandeville volleys narrowly wide from the edge of the box. It was another good ball into the box from Banks.

16:40 GMT

Grigg goal ruled out for offside

Dobra slipped in Naylor, who crossed low for Grigg, who slotted in, but the offside flag was up.

16:39 GMT

Dobra volleys over

From 18 yards after a corner was only partially cleared.

16:31 GMT

Goal for Rochdale: 2-1

Tyrer saves from Mitchell but Mellor was there to score the rebound.

Game on.

20 minutes to go.

