Recap: Chesterfield held by Cheltenham Town in League Two
Chesterfield 1 v 1 Cheltenham Town: LIVE UPDATES (12.30pm)
The points are shared
FT: Chesterfield 1 v 1 Cheltenham Town
The points are shared. A frustrating afternoon.
Five minutes added
1-1.
Massive chance for Cheltenham
Dulson went through one-on-one but he poked it wide.
Dobra blazes over from the edge of the box. 1-1.
Town subs - 81 mins
Mandeville and Madden replace Drummond and Markanday.
Huge chance!
Dobra fires wide from near the penalty spot after Colclough put it on a plate for him. Everyone was just waiting for the net bulge.
Spireites subs - 69 mins
Araujo and Colclough replace Metcalfe and Berry. Araujo has gone alongside Dunkley at centre-back and Naylor has gone into midfield.
Cheltenham should be in front but Colwil side-foots wide at the near post. Big chance.
Goal for Cheltenham: 1-1
The visitors are level and it’s not pretty from a Chesterfield point of view. Boot comes rushing out of his net in an attempt to deal with a long ball forward but Jude-Boyd nips in ahead of him and equalises.
Booking
For Tanton for taking his time with a throw, apparently.
Chances
Drummond had a shot well-blocked from close-range and then Dobra claimed for a penalty but the appeals are rejected.
Back underway
Chesterfield lead 1-0.
Attendance
7,652 (170 Cheltenham Town fans)
Spireites lead at the break
HT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Cheltenham Town
Bit of a sleepy half. Tight game. Not many chances. But the #Spireites lead thanks to Markanday's second goal for the club after some great work by Berry.
Forces Evans into parrying after taking aim from distance. Good strike.
Three minutes added
1-0.