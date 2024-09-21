Live

Recap: Chesterfield held by Cheltenham Town in League Two

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 21st Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2024, 14:24 BST
Chesterfield v Cheltenham Town - live updates.Chesterfield v Cheltenham Town - live updates.
Chesterfield v Cheltenham Town - live updates.
Chesterfield will be aiming to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat when they entertain Cheltenham Town today (12.30pm kick-off).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 1 v 1 Cheltenham Town: LIVE UPDATES (12.30pm)

Sat, 21 Sep, 2024, 14:24 BST

The points are shared

FT: Chesterfield 1 v 1 Cheltenham Town

The points are shared. A frustrating afternoon.

More reaction coming up on the DT website.

Sat, 21 Sep, 2024, 14:18 BST

Five minutes added

1-1.

Sat, 21 Sep, 2024, 14:17 BST

Massive chance for Cheltenham

Dulson went through one-on-one but he poked it wide.

Sat, 21 Sep, 2024, 14:14 BST

85

Dobra blazes over from the edge of the box. 1-1.

Sat, 21 Sep, 2024, 14:10 BST

Town subs - 81 mins

Mandeville and Madden replace Drummond and Markanday.

Sat, 21 Sep, 2024, 14:06 BST

Huge chance!

Dobra fires wide from near the penalty spot after Colclough put it on a plate for him. Everyone was just waiting for the net bulge.

Sat, 21 Sep, 2024, 13:56 BST

Spireites subs - 69 mins

Araujo and Colclough replace Metcalfe and Berry. Araujo has gone alongside Dunkley at centre-back and Naylor has gone into midfield.

Sat, 21 Sep, 2024, 13:48 BST

Cheltenham should be in front but Colwil side-foots wide at the near post. Big chance.

Sat, 21 Sep, 2024, 13:43 BST

Goal for Cheltenham: 1-1

The visitors are level and it’s not pretty from a Chesterfield point of view. Boot comes rushing out of his net in an attempt to deal with a long ball forward but Jude-Boyd nips in ahead of him and equalises.

Sat, 21 Sep, 2024, 13:40 BST

Booking

For Tanton for taking his time with a throw, apparently.

Sat, 21 Sep, 2024, 13:36 BST

Chances

Drummond had a shot well-blocked from close-range and then Dobra claimed for a penalty but the appeals are rejected.

Sat, 21 Sep, 2024, 13:33 BST

Back underway

Chesterfield lead 1-0.

Sat, 21 Sep, 2024, 13:19 BST

Attendance

7,652 (170 Cheltenham Town fans)

Sat, 21 Sep, 2024, 13:18 BST

Spireites lead at the break

HT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Cheltenham Town

Bit of a sleepy half. Tight game. Not many chances. But the #Spireites lead thanks to Markanday's second goal for the club after some great work by Berry.

Sat, 21 Sep, 2024, 13:16 BST

Dobra

Forces Evans into parrying after taking aim from distance. Good strike.

Sat, 21 Sep, 2024, 13:15 BST

Three minutes added

1-0.