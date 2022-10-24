Recap: Chesterfield held at York City after conceding late on
Chesterfield travel to York City tonight in the National League (7.45pm KO).
The Spireites are third, while the newly-promoted hosts are eighth.
This is the first meeting between the two clubs in eight years.
Town have not lost in the last 18 games against the Minsterman, a run stretching back 30 years.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction so stay with us.
York City v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Key Events
- FT: York City 1 v 1 Chesterfield (7.45pm KO)
- King scores free-kick on nine minutesox makes it 1-1 on 78 minutes
- Spireites 3rd; York 8th
- Spireites XI: Fitzsimons; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Jones; Uchegbulam, Oldaker, Banks, Asante; Tshimanga. Subs: Cook, Whelan, Cooper, Dobra, Mandeville.
- Two changes as Uchegbulam and Asante replace Mandeville and Dobra
FT: York City 1 v 1 Chesterfield
The Spireites pay the price for not taking their chances.
A point on the road it is.
Reaction coming up.
ANOTHER Fitzsimons save!
To save a powerful long-range drive from Daku. Another York corner.
York go close again
But Fitzsimons is there to block. This is so tense.
Chance for York
Fitzsimons saves at his near post. Corner to York.
Tshimanga gets a shot off
But it’s an easy save.
Five minutes added
A point might not be the worst result now. York still look dangerous.