Recap: Chesterfield held at home for first time since August after draw against Ebbsfleet United

Chesterfield host struggling Ebbsfleet United in the National League today (3pm KO).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 10th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 10th Feb 2024, 17:15 GMT
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

FT: Chesterfield 2 v 2 Ebbsfleet United: LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)

16:54 GMT

FT: Points are shared

FT: Chesterfield 2 v 2 Ebbsfleet United

The Spireites' brilliant winning run at home is halted. But they still move 23 points clear at the top.

More reaction coming up on the DT website.

16:52 GMT

Off the bar!

Mandeville strikes the bar from the edge of the box! So close!

16:50 GMT

Three minutes added

2-2.

16:49 GMT

Third Town sub - 89 mins

Hobson comes on for Oldaker.

16:47 GMT

Good run from Berry

But Cousins saves again.

The Ebbsfleet keeper is then booked for time-wasting.

16:47 GMT

Banks shoots from distance

But Cousins is behind it.

16:41 GMT

Top save!

Another good save from Tyrer, diving low to his left to deby McQueen again.

16:35 GMT

Town subs - 75

Dobra and Jacobs off. Berry and Banks on.

16:34 GMT

Close!

Williams volleys over from close-range after Jacobs pulled the ball back from the byline.

16:26 GMT

Chance for Town

Mandeville robs Kenlock of the ball, drives into the box, squares for Jacobs, but his shot was blocked.

2-2 on 67.

