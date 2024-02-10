Recap: Chesterfield held at home for first time since August after draw against Ebbsfleet United
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
FT: Chesterfield 2 v 2 Ebbsfleet United: LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)
FT: Points are shared
Off the bar!
Mandeville strikes the bar from the edge of the box! So close!
Three minutes added
2-2.
Third Town sub - 89 mins
Hobson comes on for Oldaker.
Good run from Berry
But Cousins saves again.
The Ebbsfleet keeper is then booked for time-wasting.
Banks shoots from distance
But Cousins is behind it.
Top save!
Another good save from Tyrer, diving low to his left to deby McQueen again.
Town subs - 75
Dobra and Jacobs off. Berry and Banks on.
Close!
Williams volleys over from close-range after Jacobs pulled the ball back from the byline.
Chance for Town
Mandeville robs Kenlock of the ball, drives into the box, squares for Jacobs, but his shot was blocked.
2-2 on 67.