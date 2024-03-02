News you can trust since 1855
Recap: Chesterfield hammered by Dorking Wanderers as they concede four goals

Chesterfield need just 11 more points to secure promotion and they travel to struggling Dorking Wanderers today (12.30pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 2nd Mar 2024, 14:33 GMT
Dorking Wanderers v Chesterfield - live updates.Dorking Wanderers v Chesterfield - live updates.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, updates and reaction.

Dorking Wanderers 4 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (12.30pm KO)

14:29 GMT

FT: 4-1

FT: Dorking Wanderers 4 v 1 Chesterfield

The Spireites well beaten. Not at the races today. Too many mistakes and soft goals.

More reaction coming up on the DT website.

14:27 GMT

Tyrer parries

From Prior from distance.

14:25 GMT

Off the post

Carter almost makes it 5-1 but his effort hits the inside the of the post and bounces back out to Tyrer.

14:20 GMT

Seven minutes added

4-1

14:19 GMT

Naylor just heads wide

Still 4-1.

14:15 GMT

Palmer heads wide

From Clements' cross from the left.

14:15 GMT

Attendance:

2,420 (828 Town fans)

14:15 GMT

Mandeville

Clips the crossbar with a cheeky chip.

14:00 GMT

Almost 5-1

But Palmer makes a good block to deny Prior.

14:00 GMT

Triple Town sub

Oldaker, Jacobs and Berry off.

Hobson, Dobra and Curtis on.

