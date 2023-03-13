News you can trust since 1855
Recap: Chesterfield hammer Wealdstone to close gap on Woking

Chesterfield have a chance to close the gap on third-placed Woking tonight when they travel to Wealdstone (7.45pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 14th Mar 2023, 21:53 GMT
Wealdstone v Chesterfield - live updates.
The Spireites are fourth and six points behind Woking but could cut the deficit to three points if they win their game in hand this evening.

Hosts Wealdstone are eighth and just three points off the play-offs themselves.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news and updates.

Wealdstone v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Show new updates

Get in!

FT: Wealdstone 0 v 4 Chesterfield

Probably the most important win of the season to date. Gap to third cut to three points. Four unbeaten, including three successive away wins. And they’ve found their scoring boots!

Three minutes added

0-4.

Chesterfield

Are still attacking here. They want a fifth.

Attendance:

1,302.

Great play by Uchegbulam

A superb run down the left creates another chance but his cross is cut out.

From the restulting corner, King plays it short to Uchegbulam, who fires at goal, but Howes parries.

Banks goes close

He drags a shot wide at the back post after a counter. Almost a fifth for Town.

Spireites sub - 78 minutes

Jones off, Uchegbulam on.

GOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!!

COLCLOUGH!!!

What a stunning goal from Colclough, who chips Wealdstone goalkeeper Howes from about 35 yards to put the Spireites 4-0 up. Town are in dreamland!

20 to go

Town just need to see this one out now and not let the hosts back into it.

Spireites sub - 65

Dallas off, Oldaker on.

