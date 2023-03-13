Recap: Chesterfield hammer Wealdstone to close gap on Woking
Chesterfield have a chance to close the gap on third-placed Woking tonight when they travel to Wealdstone (7.45pm KO).
The Spireites are fourth and six points behind Woking but could cut the deficit to three points if they win their game in hand this evening.
Hosts Wealdstone are eighth and just three points off the play-offs themselves.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news and updates.
Wealdstone v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
FT: Wealdstone 0 v 4 Chesterfield
Probably the most important win of the season to date. Gap to third cut to three points. Four unbeaten, including three successive away wins. And they’ve found their scoring boots!
A superb run down the left creates another chance but his cross is cut out.
From the restulting corner, King plays it short to Uchegbulam, who fires at goal, but Howes parries.
COLCLOUGH!!!
What a stunning goal from Colclough, who chips Wealdstone goalkeeper Howes from about 35 yards to put the Spireites 4-0 up. Town are in dreamland!