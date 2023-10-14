News you can trust since 1855
Recap: Chesterfield hammer Kettering Town in FA Cup

Chesterfield take on seventh-tier Kettering Town in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round today (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 14th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2023, 17:00 BST
Chesterfield v Kettering Town - live updates.Chesterfield v Kettering Town - live updates.
Chesterfield v Kettering Town - live updates.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you everything you need to know.

FT: Chesterfield 5 v 0 Kettering Town (LIVE UPDATES - FA CUP 4TH QUALIFYING ROUND)

Show new updates
16:52 BST

In the hat!

FT: Chesterfield 5 v 0 Kettering Town

Goals from Banks, Grigg, Oldaker, Palmer and Naylor secure the Spireites‘ place in the FA Cup first round. A much better second-half. They were ruthless.

The draw is tomorrow on ITV1 from 2.30pm.

More reaction coming up on the DT website.

16:48 BST

Three minutes added

5-0.

16:44 BST

GOOOAAALLLLL!!! 5-0

NAYLOR!!!

The midfielder brilliantly blasts into the top corner from the edge of the box to make it 5-0.

16:38 BSTUpdated 16:38 BST

GOOAAAALLLL!!! 4-0

PALMER!!!

The defender adds a fourth goal, smashing home from a few a yards out after good work by sub Colclough. The Spireites are heading for the first round proper. 4-0.

16:35 BST

Second Spireites sub - 77 minutes

Berry off, Colclough on.

16:34 BST

Jacobs goes close

From distance but Johnson parries behind for a corner.

16:27 BST

First Spireites sub - 70 minutes

Grigg off, Curtis comes on for his debut.

16:22 BSTUpdated 16:23 BST

GOOOAAAALLLL!!! 3-0

OLDAKER!!!

Chesterfield have a third, and it’s wonderful strike from Oldaker high into the net. 3-0. That should be game over.

16:22 BST

GOOOAAALLLL!!! 2-0

GRIGG!!!

Chesterfield double their lead just before the hour-mark, Grigg tapping in from close-range after good work by Banks, who cut the ball back from the byline.

16:15 BST

Chance for Chesterfield

Jacobs plays a lovely ball around the corner for Berry. He is hesitant in pulling the ball back, but when he finally does, it is cut-out and it goes behind for a corner.

