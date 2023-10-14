Recap: Chesterfield hammer Kettering Town in FA Cup
FT: Chesterfield 5 v 0 Kettering Town (LIVE UPDATES - FA CUP 4TH QUALIFYING ROUND)
Key Events
In the hat!
FT: Chesterfield 5 v 0 Kettering Town
Goals from Banks, Grigg, Oldaker, Palmer and Naylor secure the Spireites‘ place in the FA Cup first round. A much better second-half. They were ruthless.
The draw is tomorrow on ITV1 from 2.30pm.
Three minutes added
5-0.
GOOOAAALLLLL!!! 5-0
NAYLOR!!!
The midfielder brilliantly blasts into the top corner from the edge of the box to make it 5-0.
GOOAAAALLLL!!! 4-0
PALMER!!!
The defender adds a fourth goal, smashing home from a few a yards out after good work by sub Colclough. The Spireites are heading for the first round proper. 4-0.
Second Spireites sub - 77 minutes
Berry off, Colclough on.
Jacobs goes close
From distance but Johnson parries behind for a corner.
First Spireites sub - 70 minutes
Grigg off, Curtis comes on for his debut.
GOOOAAAALLLL!!! 3-0
OLDAKER!!!
Chesterfield have a third, and it’s wonderful strike from Oldaker high into the net. 3-0. That should be game over.
GOOOAAALLLL!!! 2-0
GRIGG!!!
Chesterfield double their lead just before the hour-mark, Grigg tapping in from close-range after good work by Banks, who cut the ball back from the byline.
Chance for Chesterfield
Jacobs plays a lovely ball around the corner for Berry. He is hesitant in pulling the ball back, but when he finally does, it is cut-out and it goes behind for a corner.