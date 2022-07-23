The Spireites get their National League campaign underway two weeks today on August 6, while the League Two Bantams start a week earlier on July 30.
This is the only home friendly for Town this summer so it will be a good opportunity for fans to see how Paul Cook’s men are shaping up.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Bradford City: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Saturday, 23 July, 2022, 17:52
- FT: Chesterfield 3 v 0 Bradford City (3pm KO)
- Joe Quigley scores twice and Liam Mandeville grabs a third before 60 minutes
- Spireites: 4-2-3-1: Covolan; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Banks; Mandeville, Asante, Dobra; Quigley.
- Pre-season friendly at Technique Stadium
REACTION
Town 'showcased' pre-season work in excellent win against Bradford, says Spireites coach
Chesterfield ‘showcased’ the hard work they have done on the training ground during pre-season in their excellent 3-0 win against Bradford City, says Spireites coach Gary Roberts.
Chesterfield show promotion credentials with impressive win against League Two Bradford City
Joe Quigley scored twice as a dominant Chesterfield deservedly beat League Two Bradford City 3-0 in a pre-season friendly at the Technique Stadium.
It’s all over
FT: Chesterfield 3 v 0 Bradford City
Two goals for Joe Quigey and one for Liam Mandeville, all coming after the break.
The Spireites by far the better side against the L2 opponents. An enjoyable watch and loads of positives.
Reaction coming up.
More changes
Maguire, Cook and trialist replace Asante, Williams and Grimes.
3-0, 75 played.
Spireites subs - 64 minutes
Clements, Sheckleford, Gyasi and Cooper replace Horton, King, Quigley and Dobra.
Whelan, Miller and a trialist also come on for Oldaker, Banks and Mandeville.
Chesterfield have a third!
King picks out Mandeville who smashes the ball home. Top pass and finish.
Spireites 3-0 up after an hour.
The Spireites lead 2-0 and it’s a repeat of the first. Horton cross, Quigley turns it in.
Bookings
For King and Osadebe after a bit of a scuffle following a tackle from the Bradford man.
Off the post!
Horton fires across Lewis but it smacks the woodwork. Good build-up involving Mandeville and Dobra.
GOALLL!! 1-0
Chesterfield lead 1-0 through Joe Quigley’s header.
Banks sprays a great ball out left to Horton who finds the striker at the back post with an accurate cross. The hosts have deserved that.
49 minutes played.