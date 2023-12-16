News you can trust since 1855
Recap: Chesterfield grind out narrow win at Hartlepool United

Chesterfield return to league action today away at Hartlepool United after a two-week break.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 16th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 16th Dec 2023, 18:27 GMT
Hartlepool United v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)Hartlepool United v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Hartlepool United v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Victoria Park and will bring you all the build-up, team news and match updates.

Hartlepool United 0 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

16:52 GMT

Another win!

FT: Hartlepool United 0 v 1 Chesterfield Dobra's early volley is enough for the Spireites to collect all three points. Professional second-half. Didn't give the hosts a sniff after the break.

16:47 GMT

Four minutes added

0-1.

16:44 GMT

Another goal ruled out

Naylor has the ball in the bet but it's ruled out for offside.

16:43 GMT

What a tackle from Naylor!

Naylor's last-ditch tackle saves Chesterfield and denies Cooke, who was about to pull the trigger in the box.

16:42 GMT

Chance!

Dobra and Berry counter down the left. Berry breaks into the area, he squares for Grigg, it's cut-out, but it falls to Mandeville, who swings a left peg at it, but it is blocked.

16:41 GMT

83

Chesterfield still 1-0 up.

Hartlepool have not threatened at all in this half.

16:38 GMT

Third Spireites sub - 80

Quigley off, Grigg on.

16:38 GMT

Chance!

Berry's low cross/shot is just off target and nobody is there to tap home at the back post.

16:37 GMT

Booking

For Hancox. Eight bookings in total. Four for each team.

16:32 GMT

Attendance:

4,611 (989 Chesterfield fans).

