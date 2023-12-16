Recap: Chesterfield grind out narrow win at Hartlepool United
Hartlepool United 0 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Another win!
FT: Hartlepool United 0 v 1 Chesterfield Dobra's early volley is enough for the Spireites to collect all three points. Professional second-half. Didn't give the hosts a sniff after the break.
Four minutes added
0-1.
Another goal ruled out
Naylor has the ball in the bet but it's ruled out for offside.
What a tackle from Naylor!
Naylor's last-ditch tackle saves Chesterfield and denies Cooke, who was about to pull the trigger in the box.
Chance!
Dobra and Berry counter down the left. Berry breaks into the area, he squares for Grigg, it's cut-out, but it falls to Mandeville, who swings a left peg at it, but it is blocked.
Chesterfield still 1-0 up.
Hartlepool have not threatened at all in this half.
Third Spireites sub - 80
Quigley off, Grigg on.
Chance!
Berry's low cross/shot is just off target and nobody is there to tap home at the back post.
Booking
For Hancox. Eight bookings in total. Four for each team.
Attendance:
4,611 (989 Chesterfield fans).