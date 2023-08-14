Recap: Chesterfield go top of league after late win at Oxford City
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
FT: Oxford City 1 v 2 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)
It’’s all over!
FT: Oxford City 1 v 2 Chesterfield
A tough night for the Spireites but they found a way to win it late on. Three wins out of three.
Five minutes added
1-2.
What a save!
From Tyrer to deny Parker. He got down low to keep it out.
GOOOAAAALLLL!!! 1-2
GRIGG!!!
Chesterfield may have pinched the points, they lead 2-1 on 87 minutes. Neat build-up play and Grigg finds the bottom corner from inside the area.
Third Spireites sub - 84 minutes
Oldaker on, Mandeville off.
83 played
1-1.
Tyrer saves from Parker
From a tight angle. That came from a dangerous counter.
Palmer goes close
With a diving header at the back post but Haigh saves.
King lets fly
And it whistles narrowly wide from distance. It was moving all over.
1-1 on 77.
Hosts on top
They’ve been the better team since scoring.