Recap: Chesterfield go top of league after late win at Oxford City

Chesterfield are back on the road tonight as they visit another newly-promoted side in Oxford City.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 15th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 21:55 BST
Oxford City v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)Oxford City v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Oxford City v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

FT: Oxford City 1 v 2 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)

21:41 BST

It’’s all over!

FT: Oxford City 1 v 2 Chesterfield

A tough night for the Spireites but they found a way to win it late on. Three wins out of three.

21:34 BST

Five minutes added

1-2.

21:33 BST

What a save!

From Tyrer to deny Parker. He got down low to keep it out.

21:33 BST

GOOOAAAALLLL!!! 1-2

GRIGG!!!

Chesterfield may have pinched the points, they lead 2-1 on 87 minutes. Neat build-up play and Grigg finds the bottom corner from inside the area.

21:28 BST

Third Spireites sub - 84 minutes

Oldaker on, Mandeville off.

21:27 BST

83 played

1-1.

21:27 BST

Tyrer saves from Parker

From a tight angle. That came from a dangerous counter.

21:23 BST

Palmer goes close

With a diving header at the back post but Haigh saves.

21:21 BST

King lets fly

And it whistles narrowly wide from distance. It was moving all over.

1-1 on 77.

21:20 BST

Hosts on top

They’ve been the better team since scoring.

