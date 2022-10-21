Recap: Chesterfield go third in National League after win against Bromley as Andy Woodman sees red and players and staff clash
It’s fourth vs fifth in the National League today as Chesterfield host Bromley (3pm KO).
The Spireites have lost their last three in the league so they will be aiming to bounce back this afternoon.
Today’s opponents lost in the FA Cup last weekend but are five unbeaten in the league.
- FT: Chesterfield 3 v 2 Bromley (3pm KO)
- Goals from Jeff King, Ollie Banks and Kabongo Tshimanga send Spireites third
- Adam Marriott hits brace for visitors
- Bromley boss Andy Woodman sent off during second-half
- Ravens defender Omar Sowunmi sent off after full-time whistle after big melee
- Spireites XI: Fitzsimons; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Jones, Oldaker; Mandeville, Banks, Dobra; Tshimanga. Subs: Cook, Whelan, Uchegbulam, Cooper, Asante.
Jeff King stars in Chesterfield's fiery win against Bromley - our player ratings
Chesterfield secured their first win in four league games to keep in touch with the teams at the top after beating promotion rivals Bromley 3-2 in a fiery encounter.
'Kit man hit the deck' - 'heated' scenes between Chesterfield and Bromley had been 'bubbling for a while'
‘Heated’ scenes at the end of Chesterfield’s 3-2 win against Bromley had been ‘bubbling for a while.’
How the action unfolded
Big melee after Spireites secure deserved win against Bromley in feisty encounter - how it happened
Chesterfield climbed to third in the National League after a deserved 3-2 win against Bromley in a feisty encounter.
It’s all kicking off after the full-time whistle. Both sets of players and staff involved. Madness.
FT: Chesterfield 3 v 2 Bromley
Spireites back to winning ways in the league. Hectic ending, but they deserved the three points.
Almost 4-2
Cooper almost adds a fourth for Town.
Two minutes remaining
Stil 3-2.
This is so tense.
Final Town sub
Mandeville off, Cook on.