Recap: Chesterfield finish with 10-men in defeat at Colchester United

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 4th Mar 2025, 11:00 BST
Updated 4th Mar 2025, 21:40 BST
Colchester United v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)Colchester United v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Colchester United v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Chesterfield will be hoping to stop their run of three successive defeats when they travel to Colchester United tonight (7.45pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Colchester United 1 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm KO)

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:39 BST

FT: 1-0

FT: Colchester United 1 v 0 Chesterfield

Gordon's second-half header wins it for the hosts. #Spireites had chances to equalise but it's another defeat. Another game where that was nothing it but a soft concession is their downfall. Madden red late on.

More reaction coming up.

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:34 BST

Red card for Madden

Red card for Madden late on. Chesterfield took a quick-free-kick and instead of putting the ball in the box, they lost possession, and Madden made a challenge. Poor decision-making.

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:19 BST

More subs - 77

Fleck, Olakigbe and Pepple are on for Naylor, Mandeville and Banks.

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:13 BST

Big chance!

Colclough forces Macey to spill his cross/shot with Sparkes lurking.

Moments later, Dobra and Mandeville combine to tee-up Madden but he drags wide when well-positioned in the area. Had to hit the target there.

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:10 BST

Close

Dobra’s low cross is almost turned in by Madden but the striker could not connect with it.

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:07 BST

Colchester on top

Taylor sends Simpson clear on goal but Sparkes managed to get back to make an important block.

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:05 BST

Subs - 63

Duffy and Hobson are replaced by Dobra and Colclough.

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:03 BST

Goal for Colchester: 1-0

Gordon heads in a cross at the back post, getting the better of Grimes, after the hosts took a short corner. 1-0.

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 21:02 BST

Off the post

Gordon hits the posts for the hosts after a counter attack down the left.

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 20:54 BST

Good play

Banks zips a ball into Mandeville and he swivels on the half turn but fires just wide from 18 yards. Nice play.

Moments later, Duffy blasts over from distance. That has livened up the Town fans behind that goal.

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 20:52 BST

Duffy

Has switched with Mandeville and he is now on the left.

Chesterfield with the territory so far this half.

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 20:48 BST

Back underway

Colchester have brought on experienced striker Lyle Taylor at half-time. Back underway.

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 20:45 BST

Attendance

3,774 (266 Spireites game).

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 20:32 BST

HT: 0-0

HT: Colchester United 0 v 0 Chesterfield

Horrible game. Tough watch. Scrappy match on a scruffy pitch. Couple of saves from Boot. One good chance for Hobson. Cook serving touchline ban.

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 20:30 BST

Two minutes added

0-0.

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 20:25 BST

Five to the break

Horrible game, this. Proper scrappy affair. Five to the break. 0-0.

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 20:19 BST

Stoppage in play

McDonnell is down for Colchester and both sets of players rush over to the touchline for a drink and some instructions.

Tue, 04 Mar, 2025, 20:17 BST

Hosts respond

Edwards cuts inside and pulls the trigger but Boot makes a comfortable save.

