Recap: Chesterfield finish with 10-men in defeat at Colchester United
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Colchester United 1 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm KO)
FT: 1-0
FT: Colchester United 1 v 0 Chesterfield
Gordon's second-half header wins it for the hosts. #Spireites had chances to equalise but it's another defeat. Another game where that was nothing it but a soft concession is their downfall. Madden red late on.
More reaction coming up.
Red card for Madden
Red card for Madden late on. Chesterfield took a quick-free-kick and instead of putting the ball in the box, they lost possession, and Madden made a challenge. Poor decision-making.
More subs - 77
Fleck, Olakigbe and Pepple are on for Naylor, Mandeville and Banks.
Big chance!
Colclough forces Macey to spill his cross/shot with Sparkes lurking.
Moments later, Dobra and Mandeville combine to tee-up Madden but he drags wide when well-positioned in the area. Had to hit the target there.
Dobra’s low cross is almost turned in by Madden but the striker could not connect with it.
Colchester on top
Taylor sends Simpson clear on goal but Sparkes managed to get back to make an important block.
Subs - 63
Duffy and Hobson are replaced by Dobra and Colclough.
Goal for Colchester: 1-0
Gordon heads in a cross at the back post, getting the better of Grimes, after the hosts took a short corner. 1-0.
Off the post
Gordon hits the posts for the hosts after a counter attack down the left.
Good play
Banks zips a ball into Mandeville and he swivels on the half turn but fires just wide from 18 yards. Nice play.
Moments later, Duffy blasts over from distance. That has livened up the Town fans behind that goal.
Has switched with Mandeville and he is now on the left.
Chesterfield with the territory so far this half.
Back underway
Colchester have brought on experienced striker Lyle Taylor at half-time. Back underway.
Attendance
3,774 (266 Spireites game).
HT: 0-0
HT: Colchester United 0 v 0 Chesterfield
Horrible game. Tough watch. Scrappy match on a scruffy pitch. Couple of saves from Boot. One good chance for Hobson. Cook serving touchline ban.
Two minutes added
0-0.
Five to the break
Horrible game, this. Proper scrappy affair. Five to the break. 0-0.
Stoppage in play
McDonnell is down for Colchester and both sets of players rush over to the touchline for a drink and some instructions.
Hosts respond
Edwards cuts inside and pulls the trigger but Boot makes a comfortable save.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.