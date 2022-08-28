Recap: Chesterfield fightback to beat Altrincham but lose Akwasi Asante and Armando Dobra to injuries
Chesterfield will be aiming to extend their unbeaten run when they travel to Altrincham today (3pm KO).
The third-placed Spireites beat Barnet 3-1 on Friday night to make it five games unbeaten at the start of the season.
Altrincham, in 19th, are yet to win but they have only lost once, with their four other games all ending in draws.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Altrincham v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Monday, 29 August, 2022, 19:05
Key Events
- FT: Altrincham 1 v 2 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- Spireites go top after win
- Spireites lose Asante and Dobra to injury in first-half
- Mullarkey gives hosts lead before half-time; Williams equalises after HT; Tshimanga makes it 1-2
- Paul Cook names unchanged side from win against Barnet
- Chesterfield XI: Covolan; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Banks; Mandeville, Dobra, Asante; Quigley. Subs: Maguire, Jones, Cooper, Uchegbulam, Tshimanga.
Thanks for joining us!
It’s a six-point bank holiday weekend.
Happy days.
Liam Norcliffe's Chesterfield player ratings from comeback win against Altrincham
Chesterfield came from a goal down to beat Altrincham 2-1 and go top of the National League.
REACTION
Chesterfield face anxious wait over injuries to two key players in Altrincham win - reaction
Chesterfield face an anxious wait after losing both Akwasi Asante and Armando Dobra to injury in the win against Altrincham.
How the action unfolded
Unbeaten Chesterfield beat Altrincham to go top but suffer two injury concerns - report
Chesterfield extended their unbeaten start to the season to six games to go back to the top of the league after coming from a goal down to beat Altrincham 2-1, but they did lose Akwasi Asante and Armando Dobra to first-half injuries.
FT: Altrincham 1 v 2 Chesterfield
Spireites go back to the top of the league.
Six unbeaten.
First away win of the season.
Back-to-back victories.
Five minutes added
1-2.
Uchegbulam, who has been lively since coming on, cuts inside and gets a shot off inside the area but it takes a deflection and goes for a corner.
Fizzling out
Not much has happened in the last 10 minutes. Town need to concentrate though because Alty’s heads have not gone down.
For Horton for a trip.
Alty sub - 77 minutes
Former Spireite Marcus Dinanga is on.