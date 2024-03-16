Live

Recap: Chesterfield fightback against Oldham Athletic but are held to draw

Chesterfield could clinch the National League title and win promotion to the Football League today.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 16th Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2024, 14:26 GMT
Oldham Athletic v Chesterfield - live updates.Oldham Athletic v Chesterfield - live updates.
Oldham Athletic v Chesterfield - live updates.

The Spireites will officially be promoted to League Two if they beat Oldham Athletic in today’s 12.30pm kick-off at Boundary Park and then Barnet drop points against Woking in their 3pm game.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Boundary Park and will bring you all the build-up, updates and team news.

FT: Oldham Athletic 2 v 2 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (12.30pm)

Sat, 16 Mar, 2024, 14:24 GMT

The points are shared!

FT: Oldham Athletic 2 v 2 Chesterfield

The Spireites will have to wait a few more days for the title and promotion to be confirmed. Good fightback. Both sides hit woodwork in the second-half. Breathless game.

More reaction coming up on the DT website.

Sat, 16 Mar, 2024, 14:19 GMT

Four minutes added

2-2.

Sat, 16 Mar, 2024, 14:11 GMT

82 gone

Still 2-2. What a game.

Sat, 16 Mar, 2024, 14:11 GMTUpdated 19:22 GMT

Dallas

Is replaced for the hosts.

Chesterfield fans: "Andrew Dallas, you joined the wrong team."

Sat, 16 Mar, 2024, 14:07 GMT

Attendance

7,783 (1682 Spireites fans)

Sat, 16 Mar, 2024, 14:04 GMT

Dan Gardner

The Oldham man is taken off. Town fans applaud him despite his goal today.

Sat, 16 Mar, 2024, 14:02 GMT

Final Town sub - 74

Mandeville on, Hobson off. What a first league start for him.

Sat, 16 Mar, 2024, 14:00 GMT

Huge chance!

Colclough's run and cross is almost turned in by Naylor but an Oldham defender got there first to turn it behind for a corner.

Breathless game. Chesterfield are looking much more dangerous now.

Sat, 16 Mar, 2024, 13:55 GMT

Big chance for Dallas

He breaks clear in the area but he drags it wide. Had to score, or at least hit the target.

Sat, 16 Mar, 2024, 13:53 GMT

GOOOOAAAAALLLL!!! 2-2

QUIGLEY!!!

It's 2-2! Quigley slots in the penalty. The Blues have fought back from 2-0 down. 64 on the clock, it's game on!

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SpireitesChesterfieldNational LeagueFootball LeagueLeague Two