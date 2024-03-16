Recap: Chesterfield fightback against Oldham Athletic but are held to draw
The Spireites will officially be promoted to League Two if they beat Oldham Athletic in today’s 12.30pm kick-off at Boundary Park and then Barnet drop points against Woking in their 3pm game.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Boundary Park and will bring you all the build-up, updates and team news.
FT: Oldham Athletic 2 v 2 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (12.30pm)
The points are shared!
FT: Oldham Athletic 2 v 2 Chesterfield
The Spireites will have to wait a few more days for the title and promotion to be confirmed. Good fightback. Both sides hit woodwork in the second-half. Breathless game.
More reaction coming up on the DT website.
Four minutes added
2-2.
82 gone
Still 2-2. What a game.
Is replaced for the hosts.
Chesterfield fans: "Andrew Dallas, you joined the wrong team."
Attendance
7,783 (1682 Spireites fans)
Dan Gardner
The Oldham man is taken off. Town fans applaud him despite his goal today.
Final Town sub - 74
Mandeville on, Hobson off. What a first league start for him.
Huge chance!
Colclough's run and cross is almost turned in by Naylor but an Oldham defender got there first to turn it behind for a corner.
Breathless game. Chesterfield are looking much more dangerous now.
Big chance for Dallas
He breaks clear in the area but he drags it wide. Had to score, or at least hit the target.