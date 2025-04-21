Recap: Chesterfield fight back to earn late point in six-goal thriller against Bradford City
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 3 v 3 Bradford City: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
FT: 3-3
Town pushing for a winner!
This is SO tense!
Noise is electric!
GOOOOOAAAALLL!!! 3-3
MANDEVILLE!!!
3-3!!! 92nd minute!!!
Seven minutes added
2-3.
Hold onto your hats!
End-to-end
Madden heads over from Olakigbe’s cross from the right.
Chance for City
Another Boot clearance goes straight to the visitors and it ends with Leigh curling wide.
Half chance
Naylor flicks a header wide from Duffy’s cross.
2-3 with five to go.
More subs - 80
Oldaker and Madden are on for Fleck and Palmer. Going for it now.
Booking
Bradford keeper Walker is booked for taking his time with a goal-kick.
Great atmosphere now, game on again!
Sub - 73
Colclough off, Duffy on.
GOOOAAAAAALLLLL!!! 2-3
GRIGG!!!
Lovely play in the middle of the park ends with Metcalfe slipping in Grigg and he rounds Walker. Game on again. 2-3.
Close
Grigg almost slides in Colclough’s low cross but the striker couldn’t stretch far off to connect.
1-3 on 70.
Subs - 66
Grimes and Gordon are on for McFadzean and Araujo. Two games in four days probably the reasons behing those changes with the pair having only just come back from injury.
Nearly 1-4
Sarcevic almost addes a fourth, volleying inches wide.
Big chance
Olakigbe does well to get to the byline, he cuts the ball back, Colclough swings a leg at it but completely misses it.
Araujo with some good last-ditch defending before that.
Pattison heads in Adaramola’s cross from the left. Deficit back to two goals. Not the start Town wanted at all.
Chance for City
Boot gets down low to keep out Pointon at his near post.
Off we go
Back underway. This could be a cracker...
