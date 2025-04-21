Live

Recap: Chesterfield fight back to earn late point in six-goal thriller against Bradford City

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 21st Apr 2025, 10:07 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2025, 16:59 BST
Chesterfield will be hoping to boost their play-off hopes when they take on promotion-chasing Bradford City today (3pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 3 v 3 Bradford City: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

16:57 BST

FT: 3-3

FT: Chesterfield 3 v 3 Bradford City

What a game. Absolutely breathless. The Blues come from 3-1 down to rescue a point and keep themselves in the play-off hunt. Thriller. Electric atmosphere.

More reaction coming up on the DT website.

16:53 BST

Town pushing for a winner!

This is SO tense!

Noise is electric!

16:51 BST

GOOOOOAAAALLL!!! 3-3

MANDEVILLE!!!

3-3!!! 92nd minute!!!

16:49 BST

Seven minutes added

2-3.

Hold onto your hats!

16:45 BST

End-to-end

Madden heads over from Olakigbe’s cross from the right.

16:44 BST

Chance for City

Another Boot clearance goes straight to the visitors and it ends with Leigh curling wide.

16:43 BST

Half chance

Naylor flicks a header wide from Duffy’s cross.

2-3 with five to go.

16:39 BST

More subs - 80

Oldaker and Madden are on for Fleck and Palmer. Going for it now.

16:33 BST

Booking

Bradford keeper Walker is booked for taking his time with a goal-kick.

Great atmosphere now, game on again!

16:32 BST

Sub - 73

Colclough off, Duffy on.

16:30 BST

GOOOAAAAAALLLLL!!! 2-3

GRIGG!!!

Lovely play in the middle of the park ends with Metcalfe slipping in Grigg and he rounds Walker. Game on again. 2-3.

16:28 BST

Close

Grigg almost slides in Colclough’s low cross but the striker couldn’t stretch far off to connect.

1-3 on 70.

16:24 BST

Subs - 66

Grimes and Gordon are on for McFadzean and Araujo. Two games in four days probably the reasons behing those changes with the pair having only just come back from injury.

16:19 BST

Nearly 1-4

Sarcevic almost addes a fourth, volleying inches wide.

16:12 BST

Big chance

Olakigbe does well to get to the byline, he cuts the ball back, Colclough swings a leg at it but completely misses it.

Araujo with some good last-ditch defending before that.

16:08 BST

Pattison heads in Adaramola’s cross from the left. Deficit back to two goals. Not the start Town wanted at all.

16:06 BST

Chance for City

Boot gets down low to keep out Pointon at his near post.

16:03 BST

Off we go

Back underway. This could be a cracker...

