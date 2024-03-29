Recap: Chesterfield fall to defeat at York City
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
FT: York City 2 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
FT: 2-1
FT: York City 2 v 1 Chesterfield Town concede twice in the second-half to fall to defeat.
More reaction coming up on the DT website.
Final sub - 90
Dobra off, Cook on.
Second Town - 85
Hobson on, Banks off.
Town sub - 82
Horton off, Mandeville on.
Chesterfield pressure
Town are pressing for an equaliser. King has just brought a save out of Watson from distance.
Attendance:
7,571 (2,185 Spireites fans).
Goal for York City: 2-1
Akinyemi is sent clear down the right, he makes his way into the box, takes Grimes on and finds the bottom corner with a low left-footed finish.
Dobra and Berry
Have switched wings, Dobra is on the left and Berry is on the right.
Grimes is booked for a foul on Akinyemi.
Booking
For Naylor for bringing down Armstrong just over halfway.
1-1 with 25 minutes to go.
Dobra
Lets fly with a low volley from from the edge of the box but Watson was behind it.
Very open game now.