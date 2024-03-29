Live

Recap: Chesterfield fall to defeat at York City

Champions Chesterfield visit struggling York City today (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 29th Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 29th Mar 2024, 17:09 GMT
York City v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)York City v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)
York City v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

FT: York City 2 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

17:07 GMT

FT: 2-1

FT: York City 2 v 1 Chesterfield Town concede twice in the second-half to fall to defeat.

More reaction coming up on the DT website.

17:05 GMT

Final sub - 90

Dobra off, Cook on.

16:58 GMT

Second Town - 85

Hobson on, Banks off.

16:54 GMT

Town sub - 82

Horton off, Mandeville on.

16:53 GMT

Chesterfield pressure

Town are pressing for an equaliser. King has just brought a save out of Watson from distance.

16:50 GMT

Attendance:

7,571 (2,185 Spireites fans).

16:44 GMT

Goal for York City: 2-1

Akinyemi is sent clear down the right, he makes his way into the box, takes Grimes on and finds the bottom corner with a low left-footed finish.

16:41 GMT

Dobra and Berry

Have switched wings, Dobra is on the left and Berry is on the right.

Grimes is booked for a foul on Akinyemi.

16:38 GMT

Booking

For Naylor for bringing down Armstrong just over halfway.

1-1 with 25 minutes to go.

16:32 GMT

Dobra

Lets fly with a low volley from from the edge of the box but Watson was behind it.

Very open game now.

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:York CityChesterfield