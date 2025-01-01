Recap: Chesterfield fall to defeat against MK Dons despite late rally
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
FT: Chesterfield 1 v 2 MK Dons: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
FT: 1-2
FT: Chesterfield 1 v 2 MK Dons
The Spireites were so close to an equaliser during the final minutes with one scrambled off the line. Gave it absolutely everything and were denied by some smart saves. Third straight league defeat.
Chance!
So close! Mandeville flicks a header over from Markanday’s near post corner.
Off the line!
MK scramble one off the line in the 93rd minute!
Seven minutes added
Chesterfield are pushing for an equaliser here.
Town sub - 85
Horton off, Akinola on.
GOOOOAAAALLLL! 1-2
OLDAKER!!!
Chesterfield are back in it, 1-2. Oldaker curls in a beauty of a free-kick from the edge of the box. Game on!
Great save
Markanday is once again denied by the fingertips of McGill with 20 minutes remaining. The away stopper has had an excellent game.
Great effort from Markanday
Markanday takes aim from distance and it looks to be heading for the top corner but it just keeps rising and goes over. What a goal that would have been!
Town sub - 65
Colclough replaces Drummond. Looks like Hobson is going to play up front again.
An hour gone
Hobson heads over from Markanday’s cross.
0-2 on 60 mins.
Two big chances for MK
Big chance for MK but Thompson manages to block with his feet from Hendry, who was six-yards out. That could prove to be important if Chesterfield are to get back into this game.
Moments later, Tomlinson ran through on goal but Grimes did well to get back and intercept.
Nervy moment
As Grimes and Thompson go for the same ball in the air and some indecision leads to Hendry sneaking in and beating them both to it but his header drifted just wide.
A good dribble towards goal from Markanday ends with a comfortable save from McGill.
Back underway
Chesterfield need a big half if they are to turn this around. 0-2.
Attendance
9,119 (581 MK Dons fans)
HT: Long way back
HT: Chesterfield 0 v 2 MK Dons
Caught out from a quickly taken free-kick for the opener. Second goal found the bottom corner from the edge of the box. Spireites have had chances themselves.
Two minutes added
0-2.
Dobra has been booked.
