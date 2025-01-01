Live

Recap: Chesterfield fall to defeat against MK Dons despite late rally

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 1st Jan 2025, 06:00 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2025, 16:59 GMT
Chesterfield start 2025 at home to MK Dons today (3pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

FT: Chesterfield 1 v 2 MK Dons: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:57 GMT

FT: 1-2

FT: Chesterfield 1 v 2 MK Dons

The Spireites were so close to an equaliser during the final minutes with one scrambled off the line. Gave it absolutely everything and were denied by some smart saves. Third straight league defeat.

More reaction coming up on the DT website.

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:53 GMT

Chance!

So close! Mandeville flicks a header over from Markanday’s near post corner.

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:52 GMT

Off the line!

MK scramble one off the line in the 93rd minute!

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:49 GMT

Seven minutes added

Chesterfield are pushing for an equaliser here.

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:49 GMT

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:42 GMT

Town sub - 85

Horton off, Akinola on.

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:35 GMT

GOOOOAAAALLLL! 1-2

OLDAKER!!!

Chesterfield are back in it, 1-2. Oldaker curls in a beauty of a free-kick from the edge of the box. Game on!

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:31 GMT

Great save

Markanday is once again denied by the fingertips of McGill with 20 minutes remaining. The away stopper has had an excellent game.

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:24 GMT

Great effort from Markanday

Markanday takes aim from distance and it looks to be heading for the top corner but it just keeps rising and goes over. What a goal that would have been!

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:23 GMT

Town sub - 65

Colclough replaces Drummond. Looks like Hobson is going to play up front again.

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:19 GMT

An hour gone

Hobson heads over from Markanday’s cross.

0-2 on 60 mins.

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:14 GMT

Two big chances for MK

Big chance for MK but Thompson manages to block with his feet from Hendry, who was six-yards out. That could prove to be important if Chesterfield are to get back into this game.

Moments later, Tomlinson ran through on goal but Grimes did well to get back and intercept.

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:10 GMT

Nervy moment

As Grimes and Thompson go for the same ball in the air and some indecision leads to Hendry sneaking in and beating them both to it but his header drifted just wide.

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:06 GMT

47

A good dribble towards goal from Markanday ends with a comfortable save from McGill.

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:03 GMT

Back underway

Chesterfield need a big half if they are to turn this around. 0-2.

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 15:50 GMT

Attendance

9,119 (581 MK Dons fans)

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 15:49 GMT

HT: Long way back

HT: Chesterfield 0 v 2 MK Dons

Caught out from a quickly taken free-kick for the opener. Second goal found the bottom corner from the edge of the box. Spireites have had chances themselves.

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 15:47 GMT

Two minutes added

0-2.

Dobra has been booked.

