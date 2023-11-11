News you can trust since 1855
Recap: Chesterfield extend lead at top of National League after win against title rivals Barnet

Title rivals Chesterfield and Barnet go head-to-head this afternoon (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 11th Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 11th Nov 2023, 17:04 GMT
Chesterfield v Barnet - live updates. (Photo: Getty).Chesterfield v Barnet - live updates. (Photo: Getty).
Chesterfield v Barnet - live updates. (Photo: Getty).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the SMH Group Stadium and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 4 v 0 Barnet: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

Show new updates
17:02 GMT

It's all over!!!

FT: Chesterfield 4 v 2 Barnet The #Spireites go five points clear at the top after a wonderful second-half showing. They are now 15 unbeaten in all comps.

17:00 GMT

Another goal for Barnet: 4-2

The visitors have a second.

17:00 GMT

Goal for Barnet: 4-1

One back.

16:55 GMT

Seven minutes added

4-0.

16:51 GMT

GOOOOAAAAAALLLLL!!! 4-0

QUIGLEY!!!

He's back! Quigley races through and slides the ball beyond Walker to make it 4-0. What a second-half from the #Spireites.

16:49 GMT

Almost 4-0!

Sub Berry races through but Walker got a foot to it to turn it behind.

16:45 GMT

Third Spireites sub - 81 mins

Colclough off, Berry on.

16:42 GMT

Second Spireites sub - 79 mins

Grigg off, Quigley on.

16:40 GMT

GOOOOOAAAAAALLLLL!!! 3-0

JACOBS!!!

The sub, who was denied just moments ago, makes it 3-0, slipping the ball under Walker from inside the area.

15:40 GMT

Chesterfield

Just haven't been able to keep possession this half. They have given it away so cheaply

