Recap: Chesterfield extend lead at top of National League after win against title rivals Barnet
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the SMH Group Stadium and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 4 v 0 Barnet: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
It's all over!!!
FT: Chesterfield 4 v 2 Barnet The #Spireites go five points clear at the top after a wonderful second-half showing. They are now 15 unbeaten in all comps.
Another goal for Barnet: 4-2
The visitors have a second.
Goal for Barnet: 4-1
One back.
Seven minutes added
4-0.
GOOOOAAAAAALLLLL!!! 4-0
QUIGLEY!!!
He's back! Quigley races through and slides the ball beyond Walker to make it 4-0. What a second-half from the #Spireites.
Almost 4-0!
Sub Berry races through but Walker got a foot to it to turn it behind.
Third Spireites sub - 81 mins
Colclough off, Berry on.
Second Spireites sub - 79 mins
Grigg off, Quigley on.
GOOOOOAAAAAALLLLL!!! 3-0
JACOBS!!!
The sub, who was denied just moments ago, makes it 3-0, slipping the ball under Walker from inside the area.
Chesterfield
Just haven't been able to keep possession this half. They have given it away so cheaply