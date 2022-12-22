Recap: Chesterfield end 2022 with scrappy win at Scunthorpe United
Chesterfield return to league action today as they travel to bottom club Scunthorpe United (3pm KO).
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Glanford Park and will bring you with all the build-up, team news, match updates and reaction.
Scunthorpe United v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
- FT: Scunthorpe United 1 v 2 Chesterfield (3pm KO).
- Spireites come from behind to win thanks to Joe Quigley’s double
- Spireites XI: (4-1-4-1) Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Jones; Mandeville, Akinola, Oldaker, Dobra; Quigley. Subs: Maguire, Banks, Uchegbulam, Asante, Tshimanga.
FT: Scunthorpe United 1 v 2 Chesterfield
The Spireites come from behind to win thanks to Joe Quigley’s double.
A corner comes in, the ball falls to the striker, he volleys at goal but it is well blocked. Phew.
For simulation. Dobra goes down in the box, he wants a pen, but the referee is not having it. Probably right.
To deny Wilson at the near post with his legs. Town switched off for a second there.