Recap: Chesterfield end 2022 with scrappy win at Scunthorpe United

Chesterfield return to league action today as they travel to bottom club Scunthorpe United (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
2 hours ago
Scunthorpe United v Chesterfield - live updates.
Scunthorpe United v Chesterfield - live updates.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Glanford Park and will bring you with all the build-up, team news, match updates and reaction.

Scunthorpe United v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Key Events

  • FT: Scunthorpe United 1 v 2 Chesterfield (3pm KO).
  • Spireites come from behind to win thanks to Joe Quigley’s double
  • Spireites XI: (4-1-4-1) Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Jones; Mandeville, Akinola, Oldaker, Dobra; Quigley. Subs: Maguire, Banks, Uchegbulam, Asante, Tshimanga.
Show new updates

Thanks for joining us!

Three points on Boxing Day!

More reaction over on the DT website.

Take care!

It’s all over

FT: Scunthorpe United 1 v 2 Chesterfield

The Spireites come from behind to win thanks to Joe Quigley’s double.

Blues need to be careful

They are inviting pressure here.

Town sub - 88 minutes

Dobra off, Uchegbulam on.

Lavery goes close

A corner comes in, the ball falls to the striker, he volleys at goal but it is well blocked. Phew.

King is booked

For handball. Chance for the hosts to put the ball in the box.

Dobra is booked

For simulation. Dobra goes down in the box, he wants a pen, but the referee is not having it. Probably right.

Oldaker is booked

Seven minutes remaining.

Great save by Fitzsimons

To deny Wilson at the near post with his legs. Town switched off for a second there.

Booking for Carver

For a late challenge on Grimes.

