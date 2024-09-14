Live

Recap: Chesterfield edged out by Port Vale in League Two clash

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 14th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2024, 17:02 BST
Port Vale v Chesterfield - live updates.placeholder image
Port Vale v Chesterfield - live updates.
Chesterfield visit expected fellow promotion contender Port Vale today (3pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates...

FT: Port Vale 1 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 17:01 BST

Defeat for Town

FT: Port Vale 1 v 0 Chesterfield

Spireites suffer their second defeat of the season. No complaints over the scoreline.

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 16:59 BST

Jones

Volleys over from the edge of gthe box.

About a minute left.

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 16:51 BST

NINE minutes added

1-0.

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 16:48 BST

Attendance

7,976 (1,434 Spireites fans)

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 16:43 BST

Triple sub - 83

Araujo, Jones and Jacobs are on for Markanday, Metcalfe and Bnaks.

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 16:33 BST

Chance for Stockley

He was offside anyway, but he fired wide.

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 16:24 BST

Town sub - 64

Mandeville is on for Berry. Markanday has moved over to the right.

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 16:24 BST

Another stoppage in play

Hall is now receiving treatment for the hosts.

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 16:17 BST

Chance for Berry

Berry’s volley at the back post from Markanday’s deep cross is deflected behind for a corner,

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 16:15 BST

Vale sub

Debrah can’t continue and he is replaced by Heneghan.

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 16:13 BST

Boot saves

From Benicio, who broke into the box.

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 16:12 BST

Stoppage

Vale’s Debrah is getting some treatment.

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 16:06 BST

Here we go for the second-half.

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 15:51 BST

Difficult half: 1-0

HT: Port Vale 1 v 0 Chesterfield

Spireites came under the cosh in the first 20 minutes & could have conceded a second. Settled down a tad but not really threatened. Build-up play too slow and not kept possession. Vale's press has been effective. Lost Grigg to injury late on.

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 15:49 BST

Injury blow

Will Grigg off injured before half-time. Took his boot off and is limping. Kane Drummond on.

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 15:46 BST

Grigg down injured

He attacked the near post but has gone down in some pain. The physio is on. Three minutes added-time.

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 15:44 BST

Vale appeal for a pen

With Benicio going down in the box but I think he was looking for it.

Seconds later, Garrity is booked for a foul on Dobra.

Sat, 14 Sep, 2024, 15:40 BST

Five to the break

Vale lead 1-0.

