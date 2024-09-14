Recap: Chesterfield edged out by Port Vale in League Two clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates...
FT: Port Vale 1 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Defeat for Town
Volleys over from the edge of gthe box.
About a minute left.
NINE minutes added
1-0.
Attendance
7,976 (1,434 Spireites fans)
Triple sub - 83
Araujo, Jones and Jacobs are on for Markanday, Metcalfe and Bnaks.
Chance for Stockley
He was offside anyway, but he fired wide.
Town sub - 64
Mandeville is on for Berry. Markanday has moved over to the right.
Another stoppage in play
Hall is now receiving treatment for the hosts.
Chance for Berry
Berry’s volley at the back post from Markanday’s deep cross is deflected behind for a corner,
Vale sub
Debrah can’t continue and he is replaced by Heneghan.
Boot saves
From Benicio, who broke into the box.
Stoppage
Vale’s Debrah is getting some treatment.
Here we go for the second-half.
Difficult half: 1-0
HT: Port Vale 1 v 0 Chesterfield
Spireites came under the cosh in the first 20 minutes & could have conceded a second. Settled down a tad but not really threatened. Build-up play too slow and not kept possession. Vale's press has been effective. Lost Grigg to injury late on.
Injury blow
Will Grigg off injured before half-time. Took his boot off and is limping. Kane Drummond on.
Grigg down injured
He attacked the near post but has gone down in some pain. The physio is on. Three minutes added-time.
Vale appeal for a pen
With Benicio going down in the box but I think he was looking for it.
Seconds later, Garrity is booked for a foul on Dobra.
Five to the break
Vale lead 1-0.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.