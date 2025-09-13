Live

Recap: Chesterfield earn late point against MK Dons

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 13th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2025, 16:53 BST
Chesterfield v MK Dons - live updates.
Chesterfield will be aiming to bounce back from their defeat at Walsall when they take on MK Dons at the SMH Group Stadium today (3pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 1 v 1 MK Dons: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

16:52 BST

FT: 1-1

FT: Chesterfield 1 v 1 MK Dons

Naylor's late header earns the Spireites a point. There wasn't much in the game at all. A draw was probably a fair result.

16:48 BST

90+

Lewis replaces Dobra.

16:46 BST

90 mins

Late chance for Dickson but his shot was straight at the away keeper.

Five minutes added.

16:43 BST

GOOOOAAAAALLLL!!! 1-1

NAYLOR!!!

Late equaliser for Chesterfield on 86 mins, 1-1. Naylor flicks in a near post header from Mandeville's corner.

16:40 BST

85 mins

McFadzean volleys over from Dobra’s cross. That was the chance they were looking for but it landed to the wrong man.

16:33 BST

More subs - 78 mins

Mandeville and Dickson replace Markanday and Darcy.

16:30 BST

Attendance

8,127 (592 MK Dons fans)

16:25 BSTUpdated 16:28 BST

65-70 mins

Still just the one shot on target for Chesterfield so far. The same for MK. Been nothing in the game.

16:19 BST

Spireites subs - 63 mins

Tanton and Grigg replace Daley-Campbell and Bonis.

16:13 BST

55-60 mins

Great play from Dobra who escapes a couple of challenges but there was no end product on the edge of the box.

Mendez-Laing has just been booked.

16:09 BST

50-55 mins

Gordon has a cross/shot blocked at one end, while Paterson almost gets on the end of a cross down the other.

16:05 BST

46-50 mins

MK aren’t sitting back. They’ve come out looking for a second goal.

16:01 BST

Back underway

No changes for either side at the break. 0-1.

15:46 BST

HT: 0-1

HT: Chesterfield 0 v 1 MK Dons

The goal was a bit unfortunate with Dobra slipping in the build-up. Not much in the game but the Spireites are struggling to create again. Need to keep the ball better. MK winning the physical battle.

15:38 BST

35-40 mins

Panic in the MK ranks as keeper MacGillivray dropped Darcy’s corner for a brief second with Dunkley lurking but he grabbed it at the second attempt.

0-1.

15:36 BST

30-35 mins

MK have been the better team since scoring. Frustrations from the home fans. Town can’t keep the ball and are second to loose balls.

Crowley has been booked for a foul on Dobra.

15:26 BST

Goal for MK Dons: 0-1

Hepburn-Murphy drills into the bottom corner from inside the area. A bit unlucky from a Chesterfield point of view because they had possession but Dobra slipped and the visitors pounced.

15:23 BST

20-25 mins

Gordon brings a save out of MacGillivray, who tips over, after Markanday sliced open MK with a cutting pass.

Chesterfield then threaten from a corner. Fleck delivers to the far post, McFadzean heads it back across goal, and Naylor rose but couldn’t quite touch it home.

