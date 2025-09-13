Recap: Chesterfield earn late point against MK Dons
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 1 v 1 MK Dons: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
FT: 1-1
FT: Chesterfield 1 v 1 MK Dons
Naylor's late header earns the Spireites a point. There wasn't much in the game at all. A draw was probably a fair result.
90+
Lewis replaces Dobra.
90 mins
Late chance for Dickson but his shot was straight at the away keeper.
Five minutes added.
GOOOOAAAAALLLL!!! 1-1
NAYLOR!!!
Late equaliser for Chesterfield on 86 mins, 1-1. Naylor flicks in a near post header from Mandeville's corner.
85 mins
McFadzean volleys over from Dobra’s cross. That was the chance they were looking for but it landed to the wrong man.
More subs - 78 mins
Mandeville and Dickson replace Markanday and Darcy.
Attendance
8,127 (592 MK Dons fans)
65-70 mins
Still just the one shot on target for Chesterfield so far. The same for MK. Been nothing in the game.
Spireites subs - 63 mins
Tanton and Grigg replace Daley-Campbell and Bonis.
55-60 mins
Great play from Dobra who escapes a couple of challenges but there was no end product on the edge of the box.
Mendez-Laing has just been booked.
50-55 mins
Gordon has a cross/shot blocked at one end, while Paterson almost gets on the end of a cross down the other.
46-50 mins
MK aren’t sitting back. They’ve come out looking for a second goal.
Back underway
No changes for either side at the break. 0-1.
HT: 0-1
HT: Chesterfield 0 v 1 MK Dons
The goal was a bit unfortunate with Dobra slipping in the build-up. Not much in the game but the Spireites are struggling to create again. Need to keep the ball better. MK winning the physical battle.
35-40 mins
Panic in the MK ranks as keeper MacGillivray dropped Darcy’s corner for a brief second with Dunkley lurking but he grabbed it at the second attempt.
0-1.
30-35 mins
MK have been the better team since scoring. Frustrations from the home fans. Town can’t keep the ball and are second to loose balls.
Crowley has been booked for a foul on Dobra.
Goal for MK Dons: 0-1
Hepburn-Murphy drills into the bottom corner from inside the area. A bit unlucky from a Chesterfield point of view because they had possession but Dobra slipped and the visitors pounced.
20-25 mins
Gordon brings a save out of MacGillivray, who tips over, after Markanday sliced open MK with a cutting pass.
Chesterfield then threaten from a corner. Fleck delivers to the far post, McFadzean heads it back across goal, and Naylor rose but couldn’t quite touch it home.