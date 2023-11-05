News you can trust since 1855
Recap: Chesterfield dump League One leaders out of FA Cup with deserved win

Chesterfield host League One leaders Portsmouth in the FA Cup today (12.15pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 5th Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 5th Nov 2023, 14:15 GMT
Chesterfield v Portsmouth - live updates.Chesterfield v Portsmouth - live updates.
Chesterfield v Portsmouth - live updates.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

FT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Portsmouth: LIVE UPDATES (12.15pm KO)

Show new updates
14:13 GMT

GET IN THERE!!!

FT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Portsmouth

The Spireites deservedly dump the League One leaders, who had not lost in the league for 26 matches, out of the FA Cup. What a brilliant day. Defeaning roar at full-time. Pure joy.

14:08 GMT

Booking

For Palmer for a shirt tug.

14:08 GMT

It comes to nothing!

Phew!

14:07 GMT

Late Pompey corner

The keeper is up!

14:06 GMT

Five minutes added

Chesterfield are five minutes away from a big cup upset.

They still lead 1-0.

The ground is rocking.

14:00 GMT

Norris saves from Berry

The Blues are not sitting back, still trying to find that second goal. They would deserve it.

13:57 GMTUpdated 13:57 GMT

Two more Spireites subs - 80 minutes

Mandeville, who has been 10/10 today, is replaced by Sheckleford.

And Berry has replaced Oldaker.

13:51 GMT

Close AGAIN!

Colclough hits the side-netting after Town countered with Oldaker.

15 to go, 1-0.

13:47 GMT

Booking

For Naylor.

13:46 GMT

Two more Spireites subs - 70 minutes

Freckleton and Jones replace Horton and Dobra.

