Recap: Chesterfield dump League One leaders out of FA Cup with deserved win
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
FT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Portsmouth: LIVE UPDATES (12.15pm KO)
GET IN THERE!!!
FT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Portsmouth
The Spireites deservedly dump the League One leaders, who had not lost in the league for 26 matches, out of the FA Cup. What a brilliant day. Defeaning roar at full-time. Pure joy.
Booking
For Palmer for a shirt tug.
It comes to nothing!
Phew!
Late Pompey corner
The keeper is up!
Five minutes added
Chesterfield are five minutes away from a big cup upset.
They still lead 1-0.
The ground is rocking.
Norris saves from Berry
The Blues are not sitting back, still trying to find that second goal. They would deserve it.
Two more Spireites subs - 80 minutes
Mandeville, who has been 10/10 today, is replaced by Sheckleford.
And Berry has replaced Oldaker.
Close AGAIN!
Colclough hits the side-netting after Town countered with Oldaker.
15 to go, 1-0.
Booking
For Naylor.
Two more Spireites subs - 70 minutes
Freckleton and Jones replace Horton and Dobra.