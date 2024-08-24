Live

Recap: Chesterfield draw against 10-man Salford City

Chesterfield v Salford City - live updates.Chesterfield v Salford City - live updates.
Chesterfield will be aiming to continue their good start to the season when they host Salford City today (3pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 1 v 1 Salford City: LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)

16:59 BST

FT: It ends level

FT: Chesterfield 1 v 1 Salford City

The points are shared. The 10-man visitors nick a point late on. There were late chances for Dobra and Banks. More reaction coming up on the DT website.

16:51 BST

Good chance for Gordon

But he doesn’t quite catch it and it drifts wide.

16:46 BST

Goal for Salford: 1-1

N’Mai cuts inside on his right foot and finds the bottom, possibly via a small deflection.

16:43 BST

Town subs - 83 mins

Hobson and Quigley replace Berry and Grigg.

16:36 BST

Town sub - 77

Jacobs is on for Markanday.

16:34 BST

RED CARD FOR SALFORD

Salford City are down to 10-men, Curtis Tilt receives two quick bookings and is off.

The visitors have been physical and aggressive this half and it has boiled over.

16:33 BST

GOOOAAALLL!!! 1-0

BERRY!!!

Chesterfield find the breakthrough on 69 minutes, 1-0. Berry runs at the Salford defence before finding the bottom corner with a lovely curling finish.

16:27 BST

Dobra

Is on the end of another nasty challenge, this time from Garbutt, but again just a yellow is given.

16:23 BST

Should that have been a red?

Austerfield is booked for a heavy challenge on Dobra on the halfway line, Chesterfield’s bench and fans are not happy and feel it was over the top and a red, but a booking is given.

16:19 BST

Half chance

For Berry at the back. He met Dobra’s deep cross on the volley but his effort was blocked. Soon after, Dobra appealed for a penalty after being pushed off the ball, but his claims are ignored.

16:16 BST

Booking

For Garbutt for a foul on Markanday.

16:11 BST

0-0

Scrappy start to this half but Town are just starting to string some passes together now.

16:05 BST

Back underway

Back underway in the second-half.

Taylor has come for on for Salford, replacing McAleny.

15:51 BST

Attendance

8,334 (192 Salford City fans)

15:50 BST

Goalless at the break

HT: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Salford City

Not lots of chances for the Spireites but they are playing pretty well generally. They have controlled it. The visitors' openings have come from mistakes rather than cutting the hosts open.

15:43 BST

Good defending

Frim Dunkley to block Luamba’s cross behind for a corner.

15:40 BST

Another stoppage

For the second time this afternoon a Salford player drops to the floor and all their players rush over to the dugout for a tactical talk. This time it’s keeper Jones.

15:34 BST

Superb run from Berry

Who dribbled past Edwards and got to the byline but his pull-back was blocked. He deserved more from that.

