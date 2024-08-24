Recap: Chesterfield draw against 10-man Salford City
Chesterfield 1 v 1 Salford City: LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)
FT: It ends level
FT: Chesterfield 1 v 1 Salford City
The points are shared. The 10-man visitors nick a point late on. There were late chances for Dobra and Banks. More reaction coming up on the DT website.
Good chance for Gordon
But he doesn’t quite catch it and it drifts wide.
Goal for Salford: 1-1
N’Mai cuts inside on his right foot and finds the bottom, possibly via a small deflection.
Town subs - 83 mins
Hobson and Quigley replace Berry and Grigg.
Town sub - 77
Jacobs is on for Markanday.
RED CARD FOR SALFORD
Salford City are down to 10-men, Curtis Tilt receives two quick bookings and is off.
The visitors have been physical and aggressive this half and it has boiled over.
GOOOAAALLL!!! 1-0
BERRY!!!
Chesterfield find the breakthrough on 69 minutes, 1-0. Berry runs at the Salford defence before finding the bottom corner with a lovely curling finish.
Dobra
Is on the end of another nasty challenge, this time from Garbutt, but again just a yellow is given.
Should that have been a red?
Austerfield is booked for a heavy challenge on Dobra on the halfway line, Chesterfield’s bench and fans are not happy and feel it was over the top and a red, but a booking is given.
Half chance
For Berry at the back. He met Dobra’s deep cross on the volley but his effort was blocked. Soon after, Dobra appealed for a penalty after being pushed off the ball, but his claims are ignored.
Booking
For Garbutt for a foul on Markanday.
0-0
Scrappy start to this half but Town are just starting to string some passes together now.
Back underway
Back underway in the second-half.
Taylor has come for on for Salford, replacing McAleny.
Attendance
8,334 (192 Salford City fans)
Goalless at the break
HT: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Salford City
Not lots of chances for the Spireites but they are playing pretty well generally. They have controlled it. The visitors' openings have come from mistakes rather than cutting the hosts open.
Good defending
Frim Dunkley to block Luamba’s cross behind for a corner.
Another stoppage
For the second time this afternoon a Salford player drops to the floor and all their players rush over to the dugout for a tactical talk. This time it’s keeper Jones.
Superb run from Berry
Who dribbled past Edwards and got to the byline but his pull-back was blocked. He deserved more from that.
