Oh my word, if Walsall don’t win this tie, they will look back at this chance. Walsall break with Hall, he tees-up Amantchi, who has the whole goal to aim for from close-range, but Boot dives across to his left to keep it out. But it was such a lacklustre finish from Amantchi, who tried to stroke it in rather than power it, and it gave Boot a chance to save.