Recap: Chesterfield defeated by Walsall in League Two play-off semi-final
FT: And that's that
FT: Walsall 2 v 1 Chesterfield (4-1 agg)
The Spireites' season comes to an end. It was always going to be a tall order tonight after the first leg. They had chances, and a goal ruled out, but they just fell a bit short across the tie. A flurry of late goals and a pitch invasion saw a bizarre ending to the game.
The Walsall fans are back on the pitch. They are off to Wembley. They will face either AFC Wimbledon or Notts County in the final on May 26.
Bizarre
Bit of a strange end to the game after the pitch invasion. Chesterfield’s players understandably seemed reluctant to come back out after initially being taken off the pitch. Looked like there might have been one or two confrontations out there.
Goal for Walsall: 2-1
Amantchi makes it 2-1 with another close-range header. Walsall fans invade the pitch. Flares are let off. There are some boos to be fair from those who stayed in their seats.
Goal for Town: 1-1
Dobra finds the net with seconds left. 1-1 on the night (3-1 on agg)
Off the line
Walsall clear McFadzean’s header off the line.
Sub - 82
Naylor off, Jacobs on.
Goal for Walsall: 1-0
Substitute Lakin heads in from close-range to make it 1-0 on the night and 3-0 on aggregate. And that should be that.
Penalty shout
Dobra goes down in the box, he wants a penalty, but he is booked for diving. Difficult to tell from here.
Sub - 75
Colclough and Duffy replace Banks and Colclough.
How did he miss/great save!
Oh my word, if Walsall don’t win this tie, they will look back at this chance. Walsall break with Hall, he tees-up Amantchi, who has the whole goal to aim for from close-range, but Boot dives across to his left to keep it out. But it was such a lacklustre finish from Amantchi, who tried to stroke it in rather than power it, and it gave Boot a chance to save.
20 to go. Chesterfield need a goal. And soon.
Subs - 67
Sparkes and Grigg are on for Gordon and Metcalfe, which will mean a change in system. Two up top.
Just like in the first leg, Walsall keeper Simkin drops to the floor. The physio is on. There’s nothing wrong with. It’s just game management. It needs stamping out the game. Chesterfield’s players all run over to him and are fuming.
Metcalfe’s low strike finds the bottom corner but his penalised for a handball. He didn’t complain, and neither did anyone else really.
Booking
For Metcalfe for a shirt pull.
Back underway!
It’s 0-0 but Chesterfield trail 2-0 on aggregate. They have got 45 minutes to turn this around...we are underway.
HT: 0-0
Hosts made a fast start, Boot saving from Jellis, who also should have scored later in the half. #Spireites have controlled the play and had their moments, Pepple with a couple, including a huge opportunity at the end.
Great chance
Huge chance for Pepple but he slips as he shoots from close-range and doesn’t make the contact he would have liked. That was the biggest chance so far.
Three minutes added.