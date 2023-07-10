Recap: Chesterfield defeated by Sheffield Wednesday late on in Drew Talbot testimonial
Chesterfield 1 v 2 Sheffield Wednesday: LIVE UPDATES
Wednesday win it at the death
FT: Chesterfield 1 v 2 Sheffield Wednesday
A really good performance from the Spireites More important minutes in the tank.
Goal for Wednesday
Gregory again, a close-range volley, 90th minute.
The Owls lead 2-1.
Off the bar!
Uchegbulam crashes a header against the woodwork!
1-1 with eight minutes remaining.
10 changes
Town make 10 changes for the last 20 minutes.
The line-up is now: Tyrer; Sheckleford, Williams, Maguire, Horton; Oldaker, Jones; Curtis, Hobson, Uchegbulam; Quigley.
Owls subs
The visitors have just brought a load of academy prospecs on for the last 30 minutes.
Double stop from Dawson
The Owls keeper makes two stunning saves from Clements and then Naylor. The first was outstanding.
Still 1-1.
Changes probably coming up for Town soon.
Attendance
9,099 (4,178 Owls fans).
Goal for Wednesday
1-1.
Iorfa goes on an impressive surging run down the right and Gregory, on at half-time, meets his near-post cross on the volley to equalise.
Back underway
Chesterfield are unchanged.
That’s the first time that has happened this pre-season.
Paul Cook did say he wanted to start building players’ fitness up towards 60 minutes now so we may some changes after the hour-mark.