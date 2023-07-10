News you can trust since 1855
Recap: Chesterfield defeated by Sheffield Wednesday late on in Drew Talbot testimonial

Chesterfield take on Sheffield Wednesday tonight (7pm) in a pre-season friendly for Drew Talbot’s testimonial.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 11th Jul 2023, 18:03 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 21:11 BST
Chesterfield v Sheffield Wednesday - live updates.Chesterfield v Sheffield Wednesday - live updates.
Chesterfield v Sheffield Wednesday - live updates.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the SMH Group Stadium and will bring you all the team news and match updates.

Chesterfield 1 v 2 Sheffield Wednesday: LIVE UPDATES

20:56 BST

Wednesday win it at the death

FT: Chesterfield 1 v 2 Sheffield Wednesday

A really good performance from the Spireites More important minutes in the tank.

More reaction coming up on the DT website.

20:53 BSTUpdated 20:54 BST

Goal for Wednesday

Gregory again, a close-range volley, 90th minute.

The Owls lead 2-1.

20:45 BST

Off the bar!

Uchegbulam crashes a header against the woodwork!

1-1 with eight minutes remaining.

20:33 BST

10 changes

Town make 10 changes for the last 20 minutes.

The line-up is now: Tyrer; Sheckleford, Williams, Maguire, Horton; Oldaker, Jones; Curtis, Hobson, Uchegbulam; Quigley.

20:26 BST

Owls subs

The visitors have just brought a load of academy prospecs on for the last 30 minutes.

20:22 BST

Double stop from Dawson

The Owls keeper makes two stunning saves from Clements and then Naylor. The first was outstanding.

20:20 BST

57

Still 1-1.

Changes probably coming up for Town soon.

20:14 BST

Attendance

9,099 (4,178 Owls fans).

20:11 BST

Goal for Wednesday

1-1.

Iorfa goes on an impressive surging run down the right and Gregory, on at half-time, meets his near-post cross on the volley to equalise.

20:07 BST

Back underway

Chesterfield are unchanged.

That’s the first time that has happened this pre-season.

Paul Cook did say he wanted to start building players’ fitness up towards 60 minutes now so we may some changes after the hour-mark.

