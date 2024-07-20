Live

Recap: Chesterfield defeated by Championship Sheffield United in pre-season friendly

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 20th Jul 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2024, 16:52 BST
Chesterfield continue their pre-season campaign today at home to Championship Sheffield United (3pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you the team news and updates.

FT: Chesterfield 0 v 3 Sheffield United: LIVE UPDATES

Sat, 20 Jul, 2024, 16:51 BST

FT: 0-3

FT: Chesterfield 0 v 3 Sheffield United Game number four of pre-season ticked off.

More reaction coming up on the DT website.

Sat, 20 Jul, 2024, 16:47 BST

Goal Blades: 0-3

Hampson slots in a third.

Sat, 20 Jul, 2024, 16:39 BST

Jones, Berry and Williams replace Dunkley, Palmer and Naylor.

Sat, 20 Jul, 2024, 16:38 BST

Goal for Blades: 0-2

Trialist Dozzell blasts in after Boot did well to scramble across to keep out Hampson’s corner.

Sat, 20 Jul, 2024, 16:33 BST

Another Town sub - 75

Gordon hobbles off and is replaced by Horton.

Sat, 20 Jul, 2024, 16:27 BST

Spireites subs - 70 mins

Jacobs, Hobson, Quigley and Colclough replace Grigg, Mandeville, Oldaker and Dobra.

Sat, 20 Jul, 2024, 16:20 BST

Blades subs

The away side have just made a load of subs, including trialist Andre Dozzell, Rhian Brewster and new signing Callum O’Hare all coming on.

Sat, 20 Jul, 2024, 16:08 BST

Better

Chesterfield have pushed United back early in this half, with Grigg almost getting on the end of a cross from Gordon and then Naylor nearly connected with Mandeville’s near post corner.

Sat, 20 Jul, 2024, 16:03 BSTUpdated 20:06 BST

Spireites HT sub

Madden, who went down with a knock before half-time, was replaced at the break by Banks.

Sat, 20 Jul, 2024, 15:49 BST

Attendance

7,619 (3,510 Sheffield United fans)

Sat, 20 Jul, 2024, 15:49 BST

Behind at the break

HT: Chesterfield 0 v 1 Sheffield United

Difficult half for the Spireites. Gave away possession a bit too often. Some last-ditch defending has stopped the scoreline being more. Lost Sheckleford to injury. Grigg and Madden have had a couple of sights of goal.

Sat, 20 Jul, 2024, 15:45 BST

Two minutes added

0-1.

Sat, 20 Jul, 2024, 15:44 BST

Spireites sub - 43 mins

He wasn't on the official team-sheet but trialist Vontae Daley-Campbell has replaced the injured Sheckleford before half-time.

Sat, 20 Jul, 2024, 15:39 BST

Booking

For Peck for a late challenge on Naylor.

Not often you see booking in pre-season but that tackle probably did deserve one.

Sat, 20 Jul, 2024, 15:38 BST

Blades sub - 38 mins

Osula was the one who got hit in the face by the ball and he has now gone off and been replaced by Owen Hampson.

Sat, 20 Jul, 2024, 15:34 BST

Stoppage in play

Ouch! A United player is down at the moment after having the ball blasted in his face by his own player. Nasty one, that.

Sat, 20 Jul, 2024, 15:28 BST

Madden fires over

From about 12 yards after Palmer headed the ball down from Mandeville’s corner. It was a difficult chance to be fair.

0-1 after 28 minutes.

Sat, 20 Jul, 2024, 15:27 BST

Lapse at the back

Boot passes the ball straight to Marsh, who take the shot on from inside the area, but Town’s stopper makes up for the error with a block with his legs.

