Recap: Chesterfield defeated by Championship Sheffield United in pre-season friendly
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you the team news and updates.
FT: Chesterfield 0 v 3 Sheffield United: LIVE UPDATES
FT: 0-3
FT: Chesterfield 0 v 3 Sheffield United Game number four of pre-season ticked off.
More reaction coming up on the DT website.
Goal Blades: 0-3
Hampson slots in a third.
Jones, Berry and Williams replace Dunkley, Palmer and Naylor.
Goal for Blades: 0-2
Trialist Dozzell blasts in after Boot did well to scramble across to keep out Hampson’s corner.
Another Town sub - 75
Gordon hobbles off and is replaced by Horton.
Spireites subs - 70 mins
Jacobs, Hobson, Quigley and Colclough replace Grigg, Mandeville, Oldaker and Dobra.
Blades subs
The away side have just made a load of subs, including trialist Andre Dozzell, Rhian Brewster and new signing Callum O’Hare all coming on.
Chesterfield have pushed United back early in this half, with Grigg almost getting on the end of a cross from Gordon and then Naylor nearly connected with Mandeville’s near post corner.
Spireites HT sub
Madden, who went down with a knock before half-time, was replaced at the break by Banks.
Attendance
7,619 (3,510 Sheffield United fans)
Behind at the break
HT: Chesterfield 0 v 1 Sheffield United
Difficult half for the Spireites. Gave away possession a bit too often. Some last-ditch defending has stopped the scoreline being more. Lost Sheckleford to injury. Grigg and Madden have had a couple of sights of goal.
Two minutes added
0-1.
Spireites sub - 43 mins
He wasn't on the official team-sheet but trialist Vontae Daley-Campbell has replaced the injured Sheckleford before half-time.
Booking
For Peck for a late challenge on Naylor.
Not often you see booking in pre-season but that tackle probably did deserve one.
Blades sub - 38 mins
Osula was the one who got hit in the face by the ball and he has now gone off and been replaced by Owen Hampson.
Stoppage in play
Ouch! A United player is down at the moment after having the ball blasted in his face by his own player. Nasty one, that.
Madden fires over
From about 12 yards after Palmer headed the ball down from Mandeville’s corner. It was a difficult chance to be fair.
0-1 after 28 minutes.
Lapse at the back
Boot passes the ball straight to Marsh, who take the shot on from inside the area, but Town’s stopper makes up for the error with a block with his legs.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.