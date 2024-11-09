Live

Recap: Chesterfield defeated by Accrington Stanley in League Two clash

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 9th Nov 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 9th Nov 2024, 16:54 BST
Chesterfield v Accrington Stanley - live updtes.Chesterfield v Accrington Stanley - live updtes.
Chesterfield v Accrington Stanley - live updtes.
Chesterfield are back in league action today as they host struggling Accrington Stanley (3pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 0 v 3 Accrington Stanley: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:54 BST

FT: A day to forget

FT: Chesterfield 0 v 3 Accrington Stanley

It wasn't a three-nil sort of game but two goals in four second-half minutes took it away from the Spireites. The third goal was controversial. Town kept on going but couldn't pull one back. They suffer their first home loss of the season and their nine-match unbeaten run is over.

More reaction coming up on the DT website.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:48 BST

Final sub - 89

Connor Cook is on for Markanday.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:41 BST

Close again

Markanday curls narrowly wide.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:40 BST

Big chance

Colclough almost turns in Naylor’s cross/shot but it had too much power.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:38 BST

Another sub - 78

Jacobs is on for Dobra.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:37 BST

Booking

Naylor goes into the book.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:36 BST

Mandeville

Forces a save out of Crellin, who tips over.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:34 BST

Triple Town sub - 75 mins

Mandeville, Colclough and Madden are on for Grimes, Tanton and Berry.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:31 BST

Goal for Accrington: 0-3

The visitors have a third through Knowles, who taps in from Walton’s cross. It was a clear foul on Naylor in the build-up but it wasn’t given.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:26 BST

Goal for Accrington Stanley: 0-2

It comes against the run of play but the visitors have doubled their lead as Awe plays a one-two and follows his pass into the box before slipping the ball underneath Boot.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:21 BST

Close!

Berry’s curling strike is tipped over from Crellin. Town upping the pressure.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:17 BST

Oldaker

His free-kick from 25 yards out hits the wall and loops onto the roof of the net. Corner.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:16 BST

Home frustrations

The home fans are becoming a little agitated. They want the ball going forward more often. Cook has gestured to some supporters to calm down.

0-1 on 56.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:11 BST

Better

Chesterfield have started on the front-foot and are looking dangerous.

Coyle goes into the book for Accrington.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:06 BST

Chance for Town

Markanday slips in Banks but he drills wide. That’s unlike him not to hit the target.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:05 BST

Back underway

Accrington get us underway in this half, and they brought on Jimmy Knowles for Josh Woods.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 15:52 BST

HT: 0-1

HT: Chesterfield 0 v 1 Accrington Stanley

Home frustrations continuing so far. Almost 70% possession. Two biggest chances have fallen to Tanton, one blocked, one saved. One strong penalty appeal turned down. Visitors are organised, strong, countering.

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 15:51 BST

Attendance

8,285 (217 Accrington Stanley fans).

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldLeague Two

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice