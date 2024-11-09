Recap: Chesterfield defeated by Accrington Stanley in League Two clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 0 v 3 Accrington Stanley: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
FT: A day to forget
FT: Chesterfield 0 v 3 Accrington Stanley
It wasn't a three-nil sort of game but two goals in four second-half minutes took it away from the Spireites. The third goal was controversial. Town kept on going but couldn't pull one back. They suffer their first home loss of the season and their nine-match unbeaten run is over.
More reaction coming up on the DT website.
Final sub - 89
Connor Cook is on for Markanday.
Close again
Markanday curls narrowly wide.
Big chance
Colclough almost turns in Naylor’s cross/shot but it had too much power.
Another sub - 78
Jacobs is on for Dobra.
Booking
Naylor goes into the book.
Mandeville
Forces a save out of Crellin, who tips over.
Triple Town sub - 75 mins
Mandeville, Colclough and Madden are on for Grimes, Tanton and Berry.
Goal for Accrington: 0-3
The visitors have a third through Knowles, who taps in from Walton’s cross. It was a clear foul on Naylor in the build-up but it wasn’t given.
Goal for Accrington Stanley: 0-2
It comes against the run of play but the visitors have doubled their lead as Awe plays a one-two and follows his pass into the box before slipping the ball underneath Boot.
Berry’s curling strike is tipped over from Crellin. Town upping the pressure.
Oldaker
His free-kick from 25 yards out hits the wall and loops onto the roof of the net. Corner.
Home frustrations
The home fans are becoming a little agitated. They want the ball going forward more often. Cook has gestured to some supporters to calm down.
0-1 on 56.
Chesterfield have started on the front-foot and are looking dangerous.
Coyle goes into the book for Accrington.
Chance for Town
Markanday slips in Banks but he drills wide. That’s unlike him not to hit the target.
Back underway
Accrington get us underway in this half, and they brought on Jimmy Knowles for Josh Woods.
HT: 0-1
HT: Chesterfield 0 v 1 Accrington Stanley
Home frustrations continuing so far. Almost 70% possession. Two biggest chances have fallen to Tanton, one blocked, one saved. One strong penalty appeal turned down. Visitors are organised, strong, countering.
Attendance
8,285 (217 Accrington Stanley fans).
