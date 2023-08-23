News you can trust since 1855
Recap: Chesterfield concede two late goals to lose at Altrincham

Two unbeaten records are on the line today as Chesterfield and Altrincham go head-to-head (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 26th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 17:15 BST
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the J Davidson Stadium and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

FT: Altrincham 2 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

17:02 BST

Defeat

FT: Altrincham 2 v 1 Chesterfield

The Spireites concede two late goals to fall to their first defeat of the season.

More reaction coming up on the DT website.

16:59 BST

Goal for Altrincham: 2-1

Angus swivels and blasts in from inside the box. 94th minute.

Town heading for their first defeat.

16:58 BST

Linney goes close

He hits the side-netting.

16:55 BST

Five minutes added

1-1.

16:52 BST

Good save from Tyrer

Tyrer did well to make a block with his legs from Regan Linney.

Alty going for the win. Chesterfield on the ropes here.

16:49 BST

Goal for Altrincham: 1-1

Sub Angus fires across Tyrer. Good finish, to be fair.

16:47 BSTUpdated 16:47 BST

Osbourne fires over

For the hosts.

It would have been a wordlie had that gone in.

16:44 BST

Third Spireites sub - 80 minutes

Banks on, Oldaker off.

16:43 BST

Booking

Naylor goes into the book for stopping a counter.

16:41 BST

15 to go

Chesterfield still lead 1-0.

Very tight game, uneventful second-half.

