Recap: Chesterfield concede three times in second-half to lose at leaders Walsall

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 15th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 15th Feb 2025, 17:09 BST
Chesterfield travel to league leaders Walsall today (3pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

FT: Walsall 3 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 17:07 BST

FT: 3-1

FT: Walsall 3 v 1 Chesterfield

Two goals in three minutes from corners at the start of the second-half, and a late third from Amantchi, sees the Spireites fall to a defeat at the league leaders.

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 17:05 BST

Goal for Walsall: 3-1

Former Spireite Amantchi adds a third in the 101st minute. Game over.

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:55 BST

10 minutes added...

2-1. Not sure where that has come from. Everyone is shocked at that.

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:53 BST

Another sub -89

Olakigbe off, Mandeville on.

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:48 BST

More subs - 84 mins

Banks and Metcalfe replace Naylor and Oldaker.

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:46 BST

81

Walsall are looking dangerous on the counter everytime they go forward as Town try to push for an equaliser.

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:40 BST

Spireites subs - 76 mins

Colclough and Madden replace Duffy and Pepple.

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:33 BST

68 on the clock

2-1. Lively atmosphere now.

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:22 BST

Chance for Spireites

Sparkes clips a ball over the top towards Pepple but keeper Simkin comes out and makes a challenge.

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:22 BST

Almost 3-1

But Olakigbe does ever so well to keep up with Gordon and get a block after he raced through on goal. That could be vital.

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:19 BST

Goal for Walsall: 2-1

Second goal from a corner for Walsall in a matter of minutes. 2-1. Harrison gets it.

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:16 BST

Goal for Walsall: 1-1

The hosts equalise. 1-1. Matt finishes from close-range from a corner.

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:14 BST

Attendance

6,840 (1,648 Spireites fans).

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 16:09 BST

Back underway!

Chesterfield get us underway in the second-half. 0-1.

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 15:53 BST

HT: Blues in front

HT: Walsall 0 v 1 Chesterfield

Grimes' header the difference so far. Tricky conditions on a difficult pitch but the Spireites have managed them well. Big chances for Pepple and Duffy could have extended the lead. Hosts yet to have a shot on target. Had a change of referee, too!

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 15:46 BST

So close!

Olakigbe pinches possession and leads an electric counter before crossing low for Duffy at the back stick. The winger should hit it first time but he takes a touch and a Walsall man gets back to make a superb last-ditch block.

Such was the speed of the counter, referee Sunny Singh Gill has pulled up and he can’t continue. He’s hobbled off, much to the laughter of pretty much everyone in the ground. Fourth official Karl Buckley will take over.

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 15:37 BST

Booking

For Walsall’s Williams for tripping Pepple after he skipped past him.

Sat, 15 Feb, 2025, 15:30 BST

Half chance for the hosts

Jellis curls wide with the outside of his foot after breaking into the box.

0-1 after 30 mins.

Thompson is booked for some apparent time-wasting.

