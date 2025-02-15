Recap: Chesterfield concede three times in second-half to lose at leaders Walsall
FT: Walsall 3 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
FT: 3-1
FT: Walsall 3 v 1 Chesterfield
Two goals in three minutes from corners at the start of the second-half, and a late third from Amantchi, sees the Spireites fall to a defeat at the league leaders.
Goal for Walsall: 3-1
Former Spireite Amantchi adds a third in the 101st minute. Game over.
10 minutes added...
2-1. Not sure where that has come from. Everyone is shocked at that.
Another sub -89
Olakigbe off, Mandeville on.
More subs - 84 mins
Banks and Metcalfe replace Naylor and Oldaker.
Walsall are looking dangerous on the counter everytime they go forward as Town try to push for an equaliser.
Spireites subs - 76 mins
Colclough and Madden replace Duffy and Pepple.
68 on the clock
2-1. Lively atmosphere now.
Chance for Spireites
Sparkes clips a ball over the top towards Pepple but keeper Simkin comes out and makes a challenge.
Almost 3-1
But Olakigbe does ever so well to keep up with Gordon and get a block after he raced through on goal. That could be vital.
Goal for Walsall: 2-1
Second goal from a corner for Walsall in a matter of minutes. 2-1. Harrison gets it.
Goal for Walsall: 1-1
The hosts equalise. 1-1. Matt finishes from close-range from a corner.
Attendance
6,840 (1,648 Spireites fans).
Back underway!
Chesterfield get us underway in the second-half. 0-1.
HT: Blues in front
HT: Walsall 0 v 1 Chesterfield
Grimes' header the difference so far. Tricky conditions on a difficult pitch but the Spireites have managed them well. Big chances for Pepple and Duffy could have extended the lead. Hosts yet to have a shot on target. Had a change of referee, too!
So close!
Olakigbe pinches possession and leads an electric counter before crossing low for Duffy at the back stick. The winger should hit it first time but he takes a touch and a Walsall man gets back to make a superb last-ditch block.
Such was the speed of the counter, referee Sunny Singh Gill has pulled up and he can’t continue. He’s hobbled off, much to the laughter of pretty much everyone in the ground. Fourth official Karl Buckley will take over.
Booking
For Walsall’s Williams for tripping Pepple after he skipped past him.
Half chance for the hosts
Jellis curls wide with the outside of his foot after breaking into the box.
0-1 after 30 mins.
Thompson is booked for some apparent time-wasting.
