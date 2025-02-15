Olakigbe pinches possession and leads an electric counter before crossing low for Duffy at the back stick. The winger should hit it first time but he takes a touch and a Walsall man gets back to make a superb last-ditch block.

Such was the speed of the counter, referee Sunny Singh Gill has pulled up and he can’t continue. He’s hobbled off, much to the laughter of pretty much everyone in the ground. Fourth official Karl Buckley will take over.