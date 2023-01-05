Recap: Chesterfield concede late leveller but hold West Brom to thrilling FA Cup draw
Chesterfield will be hoping to cause an FA Cup shock when they host Championship West Brom today (3pm KO).
The Spireites take on the Baggies in the third round of the famous competition.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v West Brom: LIVE UPDATES
- FT: Chesterfield 3 v 3 West Brom (3pm KO)
- FA Cup third round clash
- Spireites 3rd in National League; Baggies 9th in Championship
- Spireites XI: (4-1-4-1) Fitzsimons; King, Williams, Grimes, Clements; Jones; Mandeville, Oldaker, Akinola, Dobra; Quigley.
- Two changes as Williams and Akinola replace Palmer and Asante
- West Brom make 11 changes from last match
FT: Chesterfield 3 v 3 West Brom
Thomas-Asante’s added-time equaliser means we go to a replay at The Hawthorns. Late heartbreak for the Spireites but they can be so proud of that performance. Pulsating cup clash in front of an electric atmosphere.
Akinola off, Asante on. Akinola has been immense today.
Uchegbulam on, Dobra off.
