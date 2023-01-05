News you can trust since 1855
Recap: Chesterfield concede late leveller but hold West Brom to thrilling FA Cup draw

Chesterfield will be hoping to cause an FA Cup shock when they host Championship West Brom today (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
2 hours ago
Chesterfield v West Brom - live updates.
The Spireites take on the Baggies in the third round of the famous competition.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Chesterfield v West Brom: LIVE UPDATES

Key Events

  • FT: Chesterfield 3 v 3 West Brom (3pm KO)
  • FA Cup third round clash
  • Spireites 3rd in National League; Baggies 9th in Championship
  • Spireites XI: (4-1-4-1) Fitzsimons; King, Williams, Grimes, Clements; Jones; Mandeville, Oldaker, Akinola, Dobra; Quigley.
  • Two changes as Williams and Akinola replace Palmer and Asante
  • West Brom make 11 changes from last match
We go to a replay

FT: Chesterfield 3 v 3 West Brom

Thomas-Asante’s added-time equaliser means we go to a replay at The Hawthorns. Late heartbreak for the Spireites but they can be so proud of that performance. Pulsating cup clash in front of an electric atmosphere.

Goal for West Brom: 3-3

Blues’ hearts broke. Thomas-Asante heads in. 3-3.

Five minutes added

3-2.

Two more Town subs - 87 minutes

Akinola off, Asante on. Akinola has been immense today.

Uchegbulam on, Dobra off.

COYB!

Fitzsimons saved from Dike

The hosts wanted the offside flag to go up but it never came,

Tshimanga hits the side-netting

So close! Corner.

Town sub - 77 minutes

Quigley off, Tshimanga on.

Two Town subs - 71 mins

Oldaker off, Banks on.

Horton on, Clements off.

20 to go

It’s pretty even, Chesterfield have a spell, then the Baggies have a spell.

3-2.

Another Baggies sub - 65 mins

Wallace on for Diangana.

