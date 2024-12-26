Recap: Chesterfield concede in each half as they lose at Fleetwood Town
FT: Fleetwood Town 2 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
FT: 2-0
FT: Fleetwood Town 2 v 0 Chesterfield
First defeat in five in all comps. The Spireites miss the chance to climb into the top three.
More reaction coming up on the DT website.
Town go close
Mandeville’s cross hits the post and then Dobra’s rebound is superbly saved by Lynch. 2-0.
Eight minutes added
2-0.
Goal for Fleetwood: 2-0
2-0. That should be that. Harratt with a stunning finish high into the net from a tight angle. 87 mins.
Another Town sub - 86
Horton is also now on for Araujo.
Triple Town sub - 85
Hobson, Oldaker and Elliott, aged just 16, are on for Banks, Berry and Drummond.
Fleetwood's keeper can't continue...
He is replaced by Lynch. He was involved in that earlier collision with Drummond of course.
Stoppage in play
Fleetwood’s keeper Harrington drops to the floor again and the physio is on...
Spireites goal ruled out
Grimes heads the ball home from a free-kick but the offside flag is up. Would like to see that one back.
Markanday has a shot blocked and then down the other end Thomson is forced to react to stop a cross drifting all the way in.
Drummond is harshly booked after closing down keeper Harrington, who goes down injured, claiming the striker left a leg dangling.
The hosts are pressing from the front more this half. They aren’t just letting Town have the ball at the back.
Booking
For Wiredu for a foul on Berry.
Back underway
Can Chesterfield come from behind to get anything on the road? Let’s find out.
HT: Frustrating
HT: Fleetwood Town 1 v 0 Chesterfield
The Spireites have been comfortable in that half but they trail at the break after conceding a soft goal. They’ve had a couple of penalty appeals and forced a triple save just before the whistle. They need to get Markanday into the game more.
One minute added
1-0.
So close!
Harrington saves from Mandeville, Drummond and Markanday in quick succession.
And then moments later he parries another shot from Mandeville.
Town building momentum just before half-time.
Berry's free-kick goes over
He lets fly from 30 yards but it had too much height and not enough dip on it.
