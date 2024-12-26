Live

Recap: Chesterfield concede in each half as they lose at Fleetwood Town

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 26th Dec 2024, 13:10 BST
Updated 26th Dec 2024, 16:59 BST
Chesterfield are gunning for fourth successive league wins when they travel to Fleetwood Town on Boxing Day.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the team news and updates.

FT: Fleetwood Town 2 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:58 BST

FT: 2-0

FT: Fleetwood Town 2 v 0 Chesterfield

First defeat in five in all comps. The Spireites miss the chance to climb into the top three.

More reaction coming up on the DT website.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:55 BST

Town go close

Mandeville’s cross hits the post and then Dobra’s rebound is superbly saved by Lynch. 2-0.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:49 BST

Eight minutes added

2-0.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:45 BST

Goal for Fleetwood: 2-0

2-0. That should be that. Harratt with a stunning finish high into the net from a tight angle. 87 mins.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:43 BST

Another Town sub - 86

Horton is also now on for Araujo.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:43 BST

Triple Town sub - 85

Hobson, Oldaker and Elliott, aged just 16, are on for Banks, Berry and Drummond.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:32 BSTUpdated 16:34 BST

Fleetwood's keeper can't continue...

He is replaced by Lynch. He was involved in that earlier collision with Drummond of course.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:30 BST

Stoppage in play

Fleetwood’s keeper Harrington drops to the floor again and the physio is on...

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:29 BST

Spireites goal ruled out

Grimes heads the ball home from a free-kick but the offside flag is up. Would like to see that one back.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:29 BST

68

Markanday has a shot blocked and then down the other end Thomson is forced to react to stop a cross drifting all the way in.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:20 BST

Drummond is harshly booked after closing down keeper Harrington, who goes down injured, claiming the striker left a leg dangling.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:09 BST

52

The hosts are pressing from the front more this half. They aren’t just letting Town have the ball at the back.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:06 BST

Booking

For Wiredu for a foul on Berry.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 16:02 BST

Back underway

Can Chesterfield come from behind to get anything on the road? Let’s find out.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 15:47 BST

HT: Frustrating

HT: Fleetwood Town 1 v 0 Chesterfield

The Spireites have been comfortable in that half but they trail at the break after conceding a soft goal. They’ve had a couple of penalty appeals and forced a triple save just before the whistle. They need to get Markanday into the game more.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 15:46 BST

One minute added

1-0.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 15:44 BST

So close!

Harrington saves from Mandeville, Drummond and Markanday in quick succession.

And then moments later he parries another shot from Mandeville.

Town building momentum just before half-time.

Thu, 26 Dec, 2024, 15:39 BST

Berry's free-kick goes over

He lets fly from 30 yards but it had too much height and not enough dip on it.

