Recap: Chesterfield concede in each half as they fall to defeat at Bromley
Chesterfield could secure third place in the National League today when they travel to Bromley (3pm KO).
The Spireites are five points clear of Woking in fourth, although the Cards have a game in hand.
But if Town win this afternoon and Woking, who host Gateshead, fail to collect three points then third spot will be the Blues’.
Bromley are in the last play-off spot and they could seal a top seven place if they win and other results go their way.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Bromley v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Full-time: 2-0
Spireites suffer just their second defeat in 12. Town started the game well but were second best after that. Bromley secure a play-off place.
Town’s hopes of finishing third hang in the balance.
Six minutes added
2-0.
Dallas heads wide from Palmer’s cross
The 90 is almost up.
Mandeville curls over
From inside the area, still 2-0.
Spireites sub
Banks off, Akinola on.
Almost 3-0
But Grimes blocks from Dennis.
The ball over the top has caused Town all sorts of problems.
Spireites subs
McCallum off, Uchegbulam on.
King off, Quigley on.
Town going for it.
Looks like three at the back.
Chance for Dallas
But his shot, which looked to be heading for the bottom corner, was well blocked by Sowunmi.
Goal for Bromley: 2-0
Dennis breaks down the right and delivers a cross and Palmer turns the ball into his own net.
Top defending
From Reynolds to cut-out a pass from Mandeville to Dallas in the box.
From the corner, McCallum gets round the back but heads at Charles-Cook.