Recap: Chesterfield concede 94th minute winner to Bromley in breathless clash

Leaders Chesterfield travel to second-placed Bromley in the National League today (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 17th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 17th Feb 2024, 17:12 GMT
Bromley v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo: Getty Images).Bromley v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo: Getty Images).
Bromley v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo: Getty Images).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Hayes Lane and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

FT: Bromley 4 v 3 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

17:01 GMT

Late defeat...but what a game!

FT: Bromley 4 v 3 Chesterfield

Breathless second-half. Just the Spireites' fourth league defeat of the season.

0-1, 2-1, 2-3, 4-3.

More reaction coming up.

16:55 GMT

Goal for Bromley: 4-3

Blimey. Wood arrives at the back post to grab a fourth for the hosts in the 94th minute.

16:52 GMT

Second Town sub

Mandeville off, Palmer on.

16:52 GMT

Off the bar!

Weston's cross almost creeps in but hits the bar!

16:51 GMT

WHAT A SAVE!

Tyrer makes an incredible stop to prevent Kirk from blasting Bromley back in front! Everyone thought it was in but Tyrer pulled a big hand out from nowhere!

16:47 GMT

Goal for Bromley: 3-3

Cheek gets his hat-trick with another clinical finish.

Great game!

16:46 GMT

Grigg goes close

From Mandeville's corner.

2-3.

16:44 GMT

Town sub - 84 mins

Jacobs off, Dobra on.

16:43 GMT

10 to go

2-3. Been a stunning second-half, this.

16:36 GMT

Chances for Bromley!

The hosts go close twice in a minute, one is scrambled behind for a corner and then Tyrer saves the other with his legs!

What a game!

