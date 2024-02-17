Recap: Chesterfield concede 94th minute winner to Bromley in breathless clash
FT: Bromley 4 v 3 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Late defeat...but what a game!
FT: Bromley 4 v 3 Chesterfield
Breathless second-half. Just the Spireites' fourth league defeat of the season.
0-1, 2-1, 2-3, 4-3.
More reaction coming up.
Goal for Bromley: 4-3
Blimey. Wood arrives at the back post to grab a fourth for the hosts in the 94th minute.
Second Town sub
Mandeville off, Palmer on.
Off the bar!
Weston's cross almost creeps in but hits the bar!
WHAT A SAVE!
Tyrer makes an incredible stop to prevent Kirk from blasting Bromley back in front! Everyone thought it was in but Tyrer pulled a big hand out from nowhere!
Goal for Bromley: 3-3
Cheek gets his hat-trick with another clinical finish.
Great game!
Grigg goes close
From Mandeville's corner.
2-3.
Town sub - 84 mins
Jacobs off, Dobra on.
10 to go
2-3. Been a stunning second-half, this.
Chances for Bromley!
The hosts go close twice in a minute, one is scrambled behind for a corner and then Tyrer saves the other with his legs!
What a game!