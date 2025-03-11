Recap: Chesterfield comfortably beat 10-man Salford City
First away win in three months!
FT: Salford City 0 v 4 Chesterfield
Goals from Mandeville x2, Pepple and Dobra secure a comfortable win against the 10-man hosts. Spireites were never in danger in the second-half. Could have won by more. More reaction coming up on the DT website.
GOOOOAAAAALLLL!!! 0-4
MANDEVILLE AGAIN!!!
Just like buses, two come at once. Mandeville scores his first two goals of the season in one night with an emphatic finish from the edge of the box. 0-4.
Seven minutes added
Colclough almost makes it 0-4 but he didn’t know much about it, it hits him straight in the bonce and it goes over.
‘We’ve got the ball’ is the sarcastic chant from the home fans.
Olakigbe turns and shoots wide. Town in total control. Salford can’t get out of their half.
More subs - 72
Pepple and Banks are replaced by Duffy and Olakigbe.
Metcalfe shoots again
This time it takes a nick and it goes for a corner.
Close to a fourth
Metcalfe fires just wide. Not far off.
Another sub - 65
Dobra off, Colclough on.
GOOOAAAALLL!!! 0-3
DOBRA!!!
Chesterfield have a third! Electric counter down the right, Banks picks out Dobra, who keeps his cool and side-steps Jones before blasting in. '3-0 away ole ole' sing the travelling #Spireites fans behind that net.
Pushing for a third
Gordon’s goal-bound strike is blocked. Town pushing for a third.
0-2 on 58.
Blues sub - 53
Sparkes can’t continue and is replaced by Gordon.
Attendance
2,289 (613 Blues fans).
Sparkes down
Sparkes looks to have injured himself as he collides with the post trying to slide in Dobra’s low cross at the back post.
Blues sub - 46
Sheckleford has been replaced by Donacien.
HT: Spireites in command
HT: Salford City 0 v 2 Chesterfield
Two goals in three mins from Mandeville and Pepple just before the break against the 10-man hosts have the Spireites in a commanding position. Been an open game. Two big saves from Boot at 0-0. Mandeville and Pepple x2 chances before as well.
Almost 0-3, but Jones saves with his feet from Mandeville.
Four minutes added
0-2.