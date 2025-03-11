Live

Recap: Chesterfield comfortably beat 10-man Salford City

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 11th Mar 2025, 11:00 BST
Updated 11th Mar 2025, 21:45 BST
Chesterfield will be hoping to build on their win against Newport County when they travel to Salford City tonight (7.45pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

FT: Salford City 0 v 4 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Tue, 11 Mar, 2025, 21:43 BST

First away win in three months!

FT: Salford City 0 v 4 Chesterfield

Goals from Mandeville x2, Pepple and Dobra secure a comfortable win against the 10-man hosts. Spireites were never in danger in the second-half. Could have won by more. More reaction coming up on the DT website.

Tue, 11 Mar, 2025, 21:42 BST

GOOOOAAAAALLLL!!! 0-4

MANDEVILLE AGAIN!!!

Just like buses, two come at once. Mandeville scores his first two goals of the season in one night with an emphatic finish from the edge of the box. 0-4.

Tue, 11 Mar, 2025, 21:37 BST

Seven minutes added

Colclough almost makes it 0-4 but he didn’t know much about it, it hits him straight in the bonce and it goes over.

Tue, 11 Mar, 2025, 21:34 BST

0-3

‘We’ve got the ball’ is the sarcastic chant from the home fans.

Tue, 11 Mar, 2025, 21:22 BST

77

Olakigbe turns and shoots wide. Town in total control. Salford can’t get out of their half.

Tue, 11 Mar, 2025, 21:17 BST

More subs - 72

Pepple and Banks are replaced by Duffy and Olakigbe.

Tue, 11 Mar, 2025, 21:15 BST

Metcalfe shoots again

This time it takes a nick and it goes for a corner.

Tue, 11 Mar, 2025, 21:11 BST

Close to a fourth

Metcalfe fires just wide. Not far off.

Tue, 11 Mar, 2025, 21:10 BST

Another sub - 65

Dobra off, Colclough on.

Tue, 11 Mar, 2025, 21:05 BST

GOOOAAAALLL!!! 0-3

DOBRA!!!

Chesterfield have a third! Electric counter down the right, Banks picks out Dobra, who keeps his cool and side-steps Jones before blasting in. '3-0 away ole ole' sing the travelling #Spireites fans behind that net.

Tue, 11 Mar, 2025, 21:02 BST

Pushing for a third

Gordon’s goal-bound strike is blocked. Town pushing for a third.

0-2 on 58.

Tue, 11 Mar, 2025, 20:58 BST

Blues sub - 53

Sparkes can’t continue and is replaced by Gordon.

Tue, 11 Mar, 2025, 20:57 BST

Attendance

2,289 (613 Blues fans).

Tue, 11 Mar, 2025, 20:54 BST

Sparkes down

Sparkes looks to have injured himself as he collides with the post trying to slide in Dobra’s low cross at the back post.

Tue, 11 Mar, 2025, 20:49 BST

Blues sub - 46

Sheckleford has been replaced by Donacien.

Tue, 11 Mar, 2025, 20:35 BST

HT: Spireites in command

HT: Salford City 0 v 2 Chesterfield

Two goals in three mins from Mandeville and Pepple just before the break against the 10-man hosts have the Spireites in a commanding position. Been an open game. Two big saves from Boot at 0-0. Mandeville and Pepple x2 chances before as well.

Tue, 11 Mar, 2025, 20:34 BST

Chance

Almost 0-3, but Jones saves with his feet from Mandeville.

Tue, 11 Mar, 2025, 20:30 BST

Four minutes added

0-2.

