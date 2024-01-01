News you can trust since 1855
Recap: Chesterfield come from two goals down to beat Solihull Moors

Chesterfield start 2024 at home to Solihull Moors today (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 1st Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2024, 17:06 GMT
Chesterfield v Solihull Moors - live updates.Chesterfield v Solihull Moors - live updates.
Chesterfield v Solihull Moors - live updates.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 3 v 2 Solihull Moors: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

16:56 GMT

Revenge!

FT: Chesterfield 3 v 2 Solihull Moors Revenge.

What a way start 2024.

More reaction coming up on the DT website.

16:55 GMT

Off the line!

Dobra almost makes it 4-2. One minute left.

16:49 GMT

Seven minutes added

3-2.

16:48 GMT

90

Beck heads wide for Solihull. Phew.

16:45 GMT

Third Spireites sub - 86 mins

Quigley on, Grigg off.

16:40 GMT

Second Town sub - 82 mins

Colclough off, Mandeville on.

16:35 GMT

First Town sub - 76 mins

Jacobs off, Banks on.

16:29 GMT

GOOOOAAAAAALLLL!!! 3-2

GRIGG!!!

Chesterfield have turned this one around in a matter of minutes. Grigg scrambles home to put the Spireites 3-2 in front.

16:26 GMT

GOOOAAAAALLLL!!! 2-2

COLCLOUGH!!!

It's 2-2! Two goals in two minutes for the Spireites. And it's fully deserved. Colclough heads in King's corner to equalise

16:23 GMT

GOOOAAAALLLLL!!! 1-2

NAYLOR!!!

Chesterfield are back in it, 1-2. Naylor finishes a rebound inside the area after good work by Colclough. Theyt have absolutely deserved that. And more.

