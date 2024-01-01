Live
Recap: Chesterfield come from two goals down to beat Solihull Moors
Chesterfield start 2024 at home to Solihull Moors today (3pm).
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 3 v 2 Solihull Moors: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Revenge!
FT: Chesterfield 3 v 2 Solihull Moors Revenge.
What a way start 2024.
More reaction coming up on the DT website.
Off the line!
Dobra almost makes it 4-2. One minute left.
Seven minutes added
3-2.
Beck heads wide for Solihull. Phew.
Third Spireites sub - 86 mins
Quigley on, Grigg off.
Second Town sub - 82 mins
Colclough off, Mandeville on.
First Town sub - 76 mins
Jacobs off, Banks on.
GOOOOAAAAAALLLL!!! 3-2
GOOOAAAAALLLL!!! 2-2
GOOOAAAALLLLL!!! 1-2
NAYLOR!!!
Chesterfield are back in it, 1-2. Naylor finishes a rebound inside the area after good work by Colclough. Theyt have absolutely deserved that. And more.
