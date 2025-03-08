Recap: Chesterfield come from behind to beat Newport County | Applause for Phil Kirk
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
FT: Chesterfield 2 v 1 Newport County: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Much-needed win!
FT: Chesterfield 2 v 1 Newport County
First win in five. Much-improved performance. Deserved victory. Could have been more, Pepple hitting the post twice in the second-half. Heartwarming applause for Phil Kirk.
More reaction coming up on the DT website.
More subs - 92
Gordon and Colclough replace Dobra and Sparkes.
Five minute added
2-1.
Chesterfield pushing for a third
Town pushing for a third as they try to put the game to bed. Visitors have hardly threatened this half.
Another sub - 79
Duffy is on for Banks.
Pepple hits the post again!
This time the striker hits the other post from a tight angle after pouncing on a mistake by Glennon.
Off the post!
Stunning curling strike from Pepple comes back off the post! What a goal that would have been!
Subs - 76
Donacien and Fleck replace Oldaker and Sheckleford.
But Pepple heads over from Oldaker’s cross.
25 to go
Naylor and Banks link-up and the latter’s prodded effort is saved by Townsend but the offside flag was up anyway.
2-1 on 66.
Applause for Phil Kirk
All four sides of the stand and applaud for Phil Kirk and sing his name. The referee paused the game after the ball had gone out for a Chesterfield corner and the Spireites’ players all turned towards the directors’ box and applauded. Very emotional. Best wishes to the Kirk family.
Newport claim for a penalty
After a challenge from Palmer on Kamwa but nothing is given. Difficult to see from here.
Off we go again!
Back underway!
Attendance
7,962 (275 Newport County fans).
HT: 2-1
Good save!
Boot makes a great reaction save to stick out an arm to deny Baker-Richardson from close-range.
Five minutes added
2-1.
GOOOOAAALLLL!!! 2-1
PEPPLE!!!
Chesterfield turn it around in a matter of minutes. Sparkes' corner is only cleared back to him, he then delivers to the far post where Palmer nods it back across and Pepple bundles it in. 2-1.
