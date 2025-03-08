Live

Recap: Chesterfield come from behind to beat Newport County | Applause for Phil Kirk

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 8th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 8th Mar 2025, 16:57 BST
Chesterfield v Newport County - live updates.placeholder image
Chesterfield v Newport County - live updates.
Chesterfield will be hoping to end their run of four consecutive defeats when they host Newport County today (3pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

FT: Chesterfield 2 v 1 Newport County: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:56 BST

Much-needed win!

FT: Chesterfield 2 v 1 Newport County

First win in five. Much-improved performance. Deserved victory. Could have been more, Pepple hitting the post twice in the second-half. Heartwarming applause for Phil Kirk.

More reaction coming up on the DT website.

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:52 BST

More subs - 92

Gordon and Colclough replace Dobra and Sparkes.

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:51 BST

Five minute added

2-1.

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:46 BST

Chesterfield pushing for a third

Town pushing for a third as they try to put the game to bed. Visitors have hardly threatened this half.

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:39 BST

Another sub - 79

Duffy is on for Banks.

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:38 BST

Pepple hits the post again!

This time the striker hits the other post from a tight angle after pouncing on a mistake by Glennon.

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:36 BST

Off the post!

Stunning curling strike from Pepple comes back off the post! What a goal that would have been!

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:35 BST

Subs - 76

Donacien and Fleck replace Oldaker and Sheckleford.

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:34 BST

Chance

But Pepple heads over from Oldaker’s cross.

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:26 BST

25 to go

Naylor and Banks link-up and the latter’s prodded effort is saved by Townsend but the offside flag was up anyway.

2-1 on 66.

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:21 BST

Applause for Phil Kirk

All four sides of the stand and applaud for Phil Kirk and sing his name. The referee paused the game after the ball had gone out for a Chesterfield corner and the Spireites’ players all turned towards the directors’ box and applauded. Very emotional. Best wishes to the Kirk family.

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:11 BST

Newport claim for a penalty

After a challenge from Palmer on Kamwa but nothing is given. Difficult to see from here.

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:04 BST

Off we go again!

Back underway!

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 15:51 BST

Attendance

7,962 (275 Newport County fans).

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 15:51 BST

HT: 2-1

HT: Chesterfield 2 v 1 Newport County

Two goals in two minutes from Banks and Pepple have the Spireites in front after initially going behind just moments before. Good first 20 minutes from Town and then there was a lull. Big save from Boot at 0-0 and again at 2-1.

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 15:48 BST

Good save!

Boot makes a great reaction save to stick out an arm to deny Baker-Richardson from close-range.

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 15:46 BST

Five minutes added

2-1.

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 15:46 BST

GOOOOAAALLLL!!! 2-1

PEPPLE!!!

Chesterfield turn it around in a matter of minutes. Sparkes' corner is only cleared back to him, he then delivers to the far post where Palmer nods it back across and Pepple bundles it in. 2-1.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Chesterfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice