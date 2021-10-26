Chesterfield v Eastleigh - live updates.

The Spireites climbed to second with a 2-1 win against Boreham Wood on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors are 13th and have won their last two league matches, including a 2-1 victory at home to Altrincham at the weekend.

The away side have former Blues man Tom Whelan in their ranks.