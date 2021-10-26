Recap: Chesterfield close gap on National League leaders Grimsby Town after narrow win against Eastleigh
Chesterfield will be aiming to secure their fourth successive win when they host Eastleigh tonight (7.45pm KO).
The Spireites climbed to second with a 2-1 win against Boreham Wood on Saturday.
The visitors are 13th and have won their last two league matches, including a 2-1 victory at home to Altrincham at the weekend.
The away side have former Blues man Tom Whelan in their ranks.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news, match updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Eastleigh: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Tuesday, 26 October, 2021, 22:55
- Latest score: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Eastleigh (7.45pm KO)
- Kabongo Tshimanga opens scoring on 34 minutes
- Gavin Gunning forced off injured after 10 minutes
- No Danny Rowe in the squad tonight, Stefan Payne comes in
- Saidou Khan makes a surprise return on the bench
- Former Spireite Tom Whelan starts for Eastleigh
- 3-4-1-2: Loach; Kerr, Gunning, Maguire; King, Oyeleke, Kellermann, Miller; Mandeville; Payne, Tshimanga. Subs: Grimes, Whittle, McCourt, Khan, Tyson.
REACTION
EASTLEIGH REACTION: Rowe calls for more protection for his players as Town close gap at top of league
James Rowe has called for more protection for his players after Gavin Gunning was forced off injured in the first-half of Chesterfield’s narrow 1-0 win against Eastleigh.
Full-time
FT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Eastleigh
Spireites close the gap on leaders Grimsby to one point after the Mariners lose tonight.
Four straight wins for the Blues.
Kabongo Tshimanga’s 11th goal in 13 league games is the difference.
A hard fought, scrappy win.
For McCourt.
Five minutes added
1-0.
For King on Harper.
For Eastleigh’s Harper for a trip on King.
Five left
Very scrappy.
Ten to go
Still 1-0.
Final Spireites sub - 73 minutes
Payne off, Khan on.
20 minutes to go
Chesterfield could do with a spell of possession here, they are really struggling to retain the ball.