Recap: Chesterfield cause FA Cup upset against League One high-flyers Stevenage
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
FT: Stevenage 0 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
In the hat!!!
FT: Stevenage 0 v 1 Chesterfield
The Spireites cause an upset in the FA Cup by beating the high-flying League One hosts, ending their unbeaten home run. A second-half penalty from Bonis wins it. Hemming with a great save at the death. In the hat for the second round!
90+
Great save from Hemming in the last seconds from a header!
Six minutes added
0-1.
85-90 mins
A cross from Duffy almost goes straight in but it is tipped over for a corner.
Town sub - 84 mins
Daley-Campbell off, Donacien on.
80-85 mins
Blimey. Dunkley blocks a shot with his head and it loops up and hits the bar. That would have been a bizarre own goal. Phew.
75-80 mins
Excellent save denies Markanday, who has been brilliant tody. That was a top fingertip save.
70-75 mins
Maerkanday, Darcy and Duffy all have attempts at goal blocked or saved as Town counter after a mistake.
Blues subs - 68
Darcy and Duffy are on for Berry and Mandeville.
65-70 mins
Great save from Hemming to keep out a sweet strike from Kemp from distance.
Stevenage are making a triple sub.
GOOOAALLL!!! 0-1
BONIS!!!
The striker is made to wait but he tucks the penalty away neatly! 0-1!
Penalty to Chesterfield!
Markanday pounces on a loose pass and he goes down after being tripped in the box by Piergianni.
That’s Town’s first penalty in 13 months!
55-60 mins
Berry clears a header from Piergianni off the line. Alert defending from Berry there.
Hemming is then penalised for apparently holding onto the ball for too long and Stevenage are awarded a corner as a result. But it comes to nothing and Town clear their lines.
50-55 mins
Big chance for Berry, who arrives late in the box to get on the end of a low cross from Daley-Campbell, but he sweeps it over. You’d have fancied to have at least hit the target there.
46-50 mins
Dunkley has ben booked for a foul on Kemp.
Back underway!
Off we go!
Goalless at the break
HT: Stevenage 0 v 0 Chesterfield
The Spireites have grown into it & finished the half strongly, Markanday having a shot cleared off the line and a lovely looping header from Bonis ruled offside. Hosts have been dangerous from crosses and had two penalty claims rejected.
40-45 mins
Chesterfield finished the half strongly. They have grew into this contest after being on the back-foot in the first 30 minutes.