Recap: Chesterfield cause FA Cup upset against League One high-flyers Stevenage

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 1st Nov 2025, 06:00 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2025, 16:55 GMT
Chesterfield travel to League One high-flyers Stevenage in the FA Cup first round today (3pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

16:53 GMT

In the hat!!!

FT: Stevenage 0 v 1 Chesterfield

The Spireites cause an upset in the FA Cup by beating the high-flying League One hosts, ending their unbeaten home run. A second-half penalty from Bonis wins it. Hemming with a great save at the death. In the hat for the second round!

16:51 GMT

90+

Great save from Hemming in the last seconds from a header!

16:47 GMT

Six minutes added

0-1.

16:46 GMT

85-90 mins

A cross from Duffy almost goes straight in but it is tipped over for a corner.

16:41 GMT

Town sub - 84 mins

Daley-Campbell off, Donacien on.

16:40 GMT

80-85 mins

Blimey. Dunkley blocks a shot with his head and it loops up and hits the bar. That would have been a bizarre own goal. Phew.

16:37 GMT

75-80 mins

Excellent save denies Markanday, who has been brilliant tody. That was a top fingertip save.

16:27 GMT

70-75 mins

Maerkanday, Darcy and Duffy all have attempts at goal blocked or saved as Town counter after a mistake.

16:25 GMT

Blues subs - 68

Darcy and Duffy are on for Berry and Mandeville.

16:24 GMT

65-70 mins

Great save from Hemming to keep out a sweet strike from Kemp from distance.

Stevenage are making a triple sub.

16:19 GMT

GOOOAALLL!!! 0-1

BONIS!!!

The striker is made to wait but he tucks the penalty away neatly! 0-1!

16:18 GMTUpdated 16:23 GMT

Penalty to Chesterfield!

Markanday pounces on a loose pass and he goes down after being tripped in the box by Piergianni.

That’s Town’s first penalty in 13 months!

16:14 GMT

55-60 mins

Berry clears a header from Piergianni off the line. Alert defending from Berry there.

Hemming is then penalised for apparently holding onto the ball for too long and Stevenage are awarded a corner as a result. But it comes to nothing and Town clear their lines.

16:09 GMT

50-55 mins

Big chance for Berry, who arrives late in the box to get on the end of a low cross from Daley-Campbell, but he sweeps it over. You’d have fancied to have at least hit the target there.

16:04 GMT

46-50 mins

Dunkley has ben booked for a foul on Kemp.

16:01 GMT

Back underway!

Off we go!

15:45 GMT

Goalless at the break

HT: Stevenage 0 v 0 Chesterfield

The Spireites have grown into it & finished the half strongly, Markanday having a shot cleared off the line and a lovely looping header from Bonis ruled offside. Hosts have been dangerous from crosses and had two penalty claims rejected.

15:43 GMT

40-45 mins

Chesterfield finished the half strongly. They have grew into this contest after being on the back-foot in the first 30 minutes.

