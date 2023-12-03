News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Live

Recap: Chesterfield book FA Cup third round clash against Watford after beating Leyton Orient

Chesterfield take on League One Leyton Orient in the FA Cup second round today (2pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 3rd Dec 2023, 10:08 GMT
Updated 3rd Dec 2023, 21:50 GMT
Chesterfield v Leyton Orient - live updates.Chesterfield v Leyton Orient - live updates.
Chesterfield v Leyton Orient - live updates.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe will be at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

FT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Leyton Orient: LIVE UPDATES (2pm KO)

Show new updates
15:57 GMT

ANOTHER CUP UPSET!

FT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Leyton Orient Town dump another League One side out of the FA Cup. They will now travel to Watford in the third round. Throughly deserved victory.

More reaction coming up on the DT website.

15:50 GMT

Six minutes added

1-0.

15:49 GMT

Four Spireites subs - 82

Freckleton, Berry, Jacobs and Quigley replace Horton, Oldaker, Dobra and Grigg.

15:40 GMT

80

Still 1-0 to Town.

15:34 GMT

First Spireites sub - 72 mins

Jones on for Banks, who gets a standing ovation. Oldaker moves further forward.

15:31 GMT

Great play by Grigg

To hook the ball into the box from a tight angle, Dobra met it but his header was straight at Brynn.

Down the other end, Boot saves from Agyei.

15:26 GMT

65

Still 1-0 to Chesterfield. They thoroughly deserved their lead so far.

Orient bring on two more subs.

15:23 GMT

Half chance

For Grigg at the near post from Horton's low cross but a deflection takes the pace off it.

15:22 GMT

Close!

Grimes gets his head on a Mandeville free-kick but Brynn got down to save it.

Chesterfield have wrestled back control again.

15:19 GMT

Dobra shoots

From just inside the area, it takes a deflection and loops up, but this time it was straight at Brynn.

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldLeyton OrientWatfordLeague One