Recap: Chesterfield book FA Cup third round clash against Watford after beating Leyton Orient
FT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Leyton Orient: LIVE UPDATES (2pm KO)
ANOTHER CUP UPSET!
FT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Leyton Orient Town dump another League One side out of the FA Cup. They will now travel to Watford in the third round. Throughly deserved victory.
Six minutes added
1-0.
Four Spireites subs - 82
Freckleton, Berry, Jacobs and Quigley replace Horton, Oldaker, Dobra and Grigg.
Still 1-0 to Town.
First Spireites sub - 72 mins
Jones on for Banks, who gets a standing ovation. Oldaker moves further forward.
Great play by Grigg
To hook the ball into the box from a tight angle, Dobra met it but his header was straight at Brynn.
Down the other end, Boot saves from Agyei.
Still 1-0 to Chesterfield. They thoroughly deserved their lead so far.
Orient bring on two more subs.
Half chance
For Grigg at the near post from Horton's low cross but a deflection takes the pace off it.
Close!
Grimes gets his head on a Mandeville free-kick but Brynn got down to save it.
Chesterfield have wrestled back control again.
Dobra shoots
From just inside the area, it takes a deflection and loops up, but this time it was straight at Brynn.