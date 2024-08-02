Recap: Chesterfield beat Scunthorpe United in last friendly of pre-season
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the team news and updates.
Scunthorpe United 0 v 3 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (7.30pm)
FT: Scunthorpe United 0 v 3 Chesterfied
Professional second-half. Pre-season complete. Now for the real stuff and the visit of Swindon Town.
Morre reaction coming up on the DT website.
And more subs - 88
Williams and Mohiuddin come on for Dunkley and Banks.
More subs - 85
Quigley, Horton, Drummond come on for Grigg, Gordon and Dobra.
Another sub - 80
Akinola on for Oldaker.
Sub - 78
Daley-Campbell is on for Mandeville.
Attendance
1,478 (178 Spireites fans).
Chesterfield control
The Spireites are just controlling this one now, being very professional, seeing it out nicely.
Subs - 64
Trialist keeper Jamal Blackman, and James Berry, replace Boot and Colclough, who gets some warm applause from the home fans for their former player.
Dangerous position for a free-kick
But Oldaker’s effort from the edge of the box cannons back off the wall.
Big Dunks
You get the feeling that if you threw a brick at Chey Dunkley he'd head it back. He's just climbed over the top of Tom Naylor to win a header and even Nayls flinched.
Barrows
Fires over from a tight angle after a counter-attack down the right.
Back underway
No changes for Chesterfield at half-time.
HT: 0-3
HT: Scunthorpe United 0 v 3 Chesterfield
Goals from Jacobs, Colclough and Mandeville have the Spireites comfortably in front.
Goal ruled out
Grigg taps home from close-range from Colclough’s low cross but the offside flag was up. Grigg is fuming at that decision. He can’t believe it. He goes over to the linesman to have a word.
Colclough heads on target from Banks’ cross from the right but the offside flag was up anyway.
Almost half-time.
Boooooot
Good effort from Whitehall, who put his foot through the ball from distance, it was a clean strike, but Boot dealt with it comfortably.
Great play
From Jacobs, whose delicate touch and outside-of-the-boot sent Colclough away down the left.
Jacobs is really enjoying himself out there.
Almost 4-0 but Barrows headed Dunkley’s attempt off the line and then Barrows again made a good block to deny Banks in the box.
Town running riot here.