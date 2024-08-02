Live

Recap: Chesterfield beat Scunthorpe United in last friendly of pre-season

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 18:00 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2024, 21:21 BST
Chesterfield complete their pre-season campaign away at Scunthorpe United tonight (7.30pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the team news and updates.

Scunthorpe United 0 v 3 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (7.30pm)

Fri, 02 Aug, 2024, 21:20 BST

FT: Scunthorpe United 0 v 3 Chesterfied

Professional second-half. Pre-season complete. Now for the real stuff and the visit of Swindon Town.

Morre reaction coming up on the DT website.

Fri, 02 Aug, 2024, 21:17 BSTUpdated 21:18 BST

And more subs - 88

Williams and Mohiuddin come on for Dunkley and Banks.

Fri, 02 Aug, 2024, 21:14 BST

More subs - 85

Quigley, Horton, Drummond come on for Grigg, Gordon and Dobra.

Fri, 02 Aug, 2024, 21:09 BST

Another sub - 80

Akinola on for Oldaker.

Fri, 02 Aug, 2024, 21:06 BST

Sub - 78

Daley-Campbell is on for Mandeville.

Fri, 02 Aug, 2024, 21:05 BST

Attendance

1,478 (178 Spireites fans).

Fri, 02 Aug, 2024, 21:05 BST

Chesterfield control

The Spireites are just controlling this one now, being very professional, seeing it out nicely.

Fri, 02 Aug, 2024, 20:53 BST

Subs - 64

Trialist keeper Jamal Blackman, and James Berry, replace Boot and Colclough, who gets some warm applause from the home fans for their former player.

Fri, 02 Aug, 2024, 20:47 BST

Dangerous position for a free-kick

But Oldaker’s effort from the edge of the box cannons back off the wall.

Fri, 02 Aug, 2024, 20:42 BST

Big Dunks

You get the feeling that if you threw a brick at Chey Dunkley he'd head it back. He's just climbed over the top of Tom Naylor to win a header and even Nayls flinched.

Fri, 02 Aug, 2024, 20:36 BST

Barrows

Fires over from a tight angle after a counter-attack down the right.

Fri, 02 Aug, 2024, 20:33 BST

Back underway

No changes for Chesterfield at half-time.

Fri, 02 Aug, 2024, 20:16 BST

HT: 0-3

HT: Scunthorpe United 0 v 3 Chesterfield

Goals from Jacobs, Colclough and Mandeville have the Spireites comfortably in front.

Fri, 02 Aug, 2024, 20:15 BST

Goal ruled out

Grigg taps home from close-range from Colclough’s low cross but the offside flag was up. Grigg is fuming at that decision. He can’t believe it. He goes over to the linesman to have a word.

Fri, 02 Aug, 2024, 20:13 BST

0-3

Colclough heads on target from Banks’ cross from the right but the offside flag was up anyway.

Almost half-time.

Fri, 02 Aug, 2024, 20:09 BST

Boooooot

Good effort from Whitehall, who put his foot through the ball from distance, it was a clean strike, but Boot dealt with it comfortably.

Fri, 02 Aug, 2024, 20:05 BST

Great play

From Jacobs, whose delicate touch and outside-of-the-boot sent Colclough away down the left.

Jacobs is really enjoying himself out there.

Fri, 02 Aug, 2024, 19:56 BST

Almost 4-0 but Barrows headed Dunkley’s attempt off the line and then Barrows again made a good block to deny Banks in the box.

Town running riot here.

