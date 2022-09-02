Recap: Chesterfield beat Oldham Athletic to extend unbeaten start to season
Chesterfield travel to Oldham Athletic today aiming to continue their unbeaten start to the season.
The Spireites top the table after four wins and two draws from the first six games of the season.
The Latics, meanwhile, managed by John Sheridan, have had a mixed start with two wins, two draws and two defeats.
Oldham Athletic v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 16:55
Key Events
- FT: Oldham Athletic 0 v 2 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- Quigley opens scoring after just 34 seconds- his first goal of season; King makes it 0-2
- No Tshimanga in squad
- Two changes as Clarke and Miller replace the injured Dobra and Asante; Akinola on bench
- Spireites top of league and unbeaten in six; Oldham 16th
It’s all over
FT: Oldham Atheltic 0 v 2 Chesterfield
Still top.
Seven unbeaten.
Comfortable win.
Five minutes added
0-2.
Final Town sub - 83 minutes
Gyasi is on for Oldaker.
Town are seeing this game out nicely.
Booking - 78 minutes
For Chesterfield’s King.
Attendance
7,852 (1,469 Spireites fans).
Has another chance but he fires wide from inside the area on his left boot. He could have had a hat-trick today.
Second Spireites sub 65 minutes
Clarke is replaced by Akinola, who comes on for his debut.
Quigley has a shot blocked from inside the area after Mandeville played the ball into his feet before he turned and shot.
Spireites sub - 50 minutes
Miller does indeed come off and is replaced by Uchegbulam.
Calvin Miller
Is down injured here. He is hobbling. Looks like he is coming off.