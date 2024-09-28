Recap: Chesterfield beat nine-man Doncaster Rovers in big League Two clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
FT: Doncaster Rovers 0 v 3 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
FT: WHAT A WIN!
FT: Doncaster Rovers 0 v 3 Chesterfield
Goals from Dunkley, Madden and Berry secure the bragging rights. A statement victory. Spireiteswere the better team before the two reds for the hosts. A memorable victory on the road.
More reaction coming up on the DT website.
GOOOAAAALLL!!! 0-3
BERRY!!!
It's 3-0 to Chesterfield in injury-time. A brilliant solo goal from Berry.
Six minutes added
0-2.
SECOND RED CARD FOR DONCASTER
Doncaster are down to nine-men after Anderson receives a straight red card. Perhaps for something he said. He walked off and gave the fourth official a volley of abuse.
What a save!
From Boot to deny Oluwu from close-range. Incredible reactions!
Another yellow for Donny
Sharp is now booked.
Booking
Yeboah is booked for hauling down Berry.
Donny appeal for a pen
For handball against Dunkley, it looked a decent shout, but the appeals are rejected. The home bench are furious.
Booking
Berry goes into the book.
Three more Town subs - 73 mins
Grimes, Berry and Colclough replace Araujo, Dobra and Markanday.
0-2.
0-2
Chesterfield are going after a third and look menacing.
Spireites sub - 61 mins
Madden off, Grigg on.
GOOOOAAAALLLL!!! 0-2
MADDEN!!!
Chesterfield double their lead, Madden tucking away the penalty for his first goal for the club. Spireites 2-0 up and they have a man extra for the last 30 minutes.
Penalty to Chesterfield for handball!
Chance for 0-2. Madden to take...
Back underway
Araujo is back on with a bandage around his head.
Araujo is down with a head injury at the moment.
RED CARD FOR DONCASTER
Doncaster are down to 10-men. Molyneux has collected his second yellow card for kicking the ball away. He was also booked after the half-time whistle as the teams went down the tunnel.
Double Donny sub - 46
The hosts have made a double swap, with Billy Sharp one of those coming on.
