Recap: Chesterfield beat nine-man Doncaster Rovers in big League Two clash

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 28th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2024, 16:59 BST
Expected League Two promotion contenders Chesterfield and Doncaster Rovers clash in a tasty-looking encounter today (3pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

FT: Doncaster Rovers 0 v 3 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

16:57 BST

FT: WHAT A WIN!

FT: Doncaster Rovers 0 v 3 Chesterfield

Goals from Dunkley, Madden and Berry secure the bragging rights. A statement victory. Spireiteswere the better team before the two reds for the hosts. A memorable victory on the road.

More reaction coming up on the DT website.

16:55 BST

GOOOAAAALLL!!! 0-3

BERRY!!!

It's 3-0 to Chesterfield in injury-time. A brilliant solo goal from Berry.

16:50 BST

Six minutes added

0-2.

16:47 BSTUpdated 16:49 BST

SECOND RED CARD FOR DONCASTER

Doncaster are down to nine-men after Anderson receives a straight red card. Perhaps for something he said. He walked off and gave the fourth official a volley of abuse.

16:47 BST

What a save!

From Boot to deny Oluwu from close-range. Incredible reactions!

16:40 BST

Another yellow for Donny

Sharp is now booked.

16:39 BST

Booking

Yeboah is booked for hauling down Berry.

16:36 BST

Donny appeal for a pen

For handball against Dunkley, it looked a decent shout, but the appeals are rejected. The home bench are furious.

16:34 BST

Booking

Berry goes into the book.

16:33 BST

Three more Town subs - 73 mins

Grimes, Berry and Colclough replace Araujo, Dobra and Markanday.

0-2.

16:27 BST

0-2

Chesterfield are going after a third and look menacing.

16:21 BST

Spireites sub - 61 mins

Madden off, Grigg on.

16:20 BST

GOOOOAAAALLLL!!! 0-2

MADDEN!!!

Chesterfield double their lead, Madden tucking away the penalty for his first goal for the club. Spireites 2-0 up and they have a man extra for the last 30 minutes.

16:17 BST

Penalty to Chesterfield for handball!

Chance for 0-2. Madden to take...

16:13 BST

Back underway

Araujo is back on with a bandage around his head.

16:13 BST

Araujo is down with a head injury at the moment.

16:11 BST

RED CARD FOR DONCASTER

Doncaster are down to 10-men. Molyneux has collected his second yellow card for kicking the ball away. He was also booked after the half-time whistle as the teams went down the tunnel.

16:06 BST

Double Donny sub - 46

The hosts have made a double swap, with Billy Sharp one of those coming on.

