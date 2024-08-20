Recap: Chesterfield beat Manchester City under-21s on penalties in Bristol Street Motors Trophy tie
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 1 v 1 Manchester City U21s - LIVE UPDATES (7pm)
Chesterfield win 4-2 on pens!
Chesterfield win 4-2 on penalties. Oldaker, Drummond, Cook and Berry all scored. Rinaldo saved from Wright and Dickson hit the post. So the Spireites collect two points tonight.
Penalties!
FT: Chesterfield 1 v 1 Man City U21
We go to penalties. Each team collects one point. The winner of the shootout will also get an additional point.
Three minutes added
1-1.
More Town subs - 83 mins
Mohiuddin and Berry replace Akinola and Jacobs.
GOAL! 1-1
Oldaker curls in a great free-kick within minutes of coming on. 1-1.
Triple sub for Town - 75 mins
Oldaker, Cook and Daley-Campbell replace Hobson, Quigley and Jones.
Chance for Town
Horton delivers a teasing cross from the left and Quigley tries to get on the end of it at the near post but he couldn’t make contact.
Booking
For O’Reilly for pulling back Akinola.
Goal for Man City: 0-1
Wright curls in an excellent free-kick from the edge of the box.
Second-half begins
We are back underway. 0-0.
Attendance
2,446.
Goalless at the break
Off the line
Araujo’s flicked attempt from a corner is cleared off the line just before half-time.
Close
Jacobs win possession high up the pitch, he slips in Drummond inside the box and he opens up his body and curls a shot just wide of the far post.
Dangerous attack
Good headed clearance from Grimes to cut-out Ruprecht’s cross from the right.
Chesterfield haven’t created anything for a while and they keep giving the ball away.
30 gone
Still 0-0. City’s youths are all comfortable on the ball and are dominating possession. It’s a bit flat from a Chesterfield point of view.
Off the bar
O’Reilly hits the woodwork with a clever chip from inside the area but it bounces down off the crossbar and Town clear.
Quigley goes close
Wint tips around the post from Quigley’s low curling strike after Wright gave away possession for City.
From the resulting corner, Williams has a fierce volley blocked.
