Recap: Chesterfield beat Grimsby Town in Bristol Street Motors to secure home advantage in knockout round
The Spireites are already through to the knockout stages but will want to guarantee top spot to secure a home tie in the last 32, while the Mariners are already out.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 3 v 2 Grimsby Town: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
FT: Spireites go through to last 32
FT: Chesterfield 3 v 2 Grimsby Town
Spireites finish top of the group and guarantee themselves a home tie in the last 32 of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy. Two goals for Berry and one for Madden. Injuries to Fleck and possibly Grimes.
Seven minutes added
Not sure where that has come from! Chesterfield still lead 3-2.
Chance for Grigg
But his close-range effort is saved by Wright.
Moments later, Grigg had the ball in the next but he was offside.
Grigg heads on target
From another Banks cross but it was an easy save for Wright.
Williams’ stooping header at the back post goes just wide. It was Tanton who provided the cross.
Triple Spireites sub - 68 mins
Tanton, Dobra and Grigg are on for Berry, Jones and Madden.
GOOOAAAALLL! 3-2
BERRY AGAIN!
Chesterfield in front for a third time, 3-2. Jacobs slips in Madden and he cuts the ball back for Berry to stroke home into the bottom corner for his second of the game.
Madden goes close again
He glanced another header from Banks’ good cross from the right. He could have had a hat-trick tonight.
Off the bar!
Madden hits the crossbar from about five yards out after he met Banks’ teasing cross from the left.
Spireites sub - 52 - possible injury
Grimes comes off with a possible knock to the knee. He did walk off at least. Tom Naylor is on.
Goal for Grimsby: 2-2
Gardner fires into the net from inside the area after Luker broke clear down the right before feeding the ball into Obikwu. 2-2.
Back underway
We are back underway in the second-half, Chesterfield lead 2-1.
Attendance
1,538 (49 Grimsby Town fans).
HT: Spireites lead at the break
HT: Chesterfield 2 v 1 Grimsby Town
Goals from Berry and Madden either side of a Cass equaliser. Fleck forced off after 20 minutes. Berry the bright spark. Horton has been sharp. Not a bad game in fairness. Competitiveness and intensity is there.
Five minutes added
2-1.
Chance for Grimsby
But Gardner fires into the side-netting after Obikwu slipped him in but the angle was against him.
Madden’s glancing header from seven yards out from Mandeville’s cross just drifts wide.
GOOOAAALL! 2-1
MADDEN!
Chesterfield retake the lead, 2-1. A well-worked move. Berry sent Horton clear down the left with a lovely-weighted pass and he showed nice composure to cross low for Madden to tuck in.
