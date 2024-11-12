Live

Recap: Chesterfield beat Grimsby Town in Bristol Street Motors to secure home advantage in knockout round

Chesterfield host fellow League Two side Grimsby Town in their final Bristol Street Motors Trophy group game tonight (7pm).

The Spireites are already through to the knockout stages but will want to guarantee top spot to secure a home tie in the last 32, while the Mariners are already out.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 3 v 2 Grimsby Town: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:59 GMT

FT: Spireites go through to last 32

FT: Chesterfield 3 v 2 Grimsby Town

Spireites finish top of the group and guarantee themselves a home tie in the last 32 of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy. Two goals for Berry and one for Madden. Injuries to Fleck and possibly Grimes.

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:52 GMT

Seven minutes added

Not sure where that has come from! Chesterfield still lead 3-2.

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:48 GMT

Chance for Grigg

But his close-range effort is saved by Wright.

Moments later, Grigg had the ball in the next but he was offside.

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:37 GMT

Grigg heads on target

From another Banks cross but it was an easy save for Wright.

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:37 GMT

Close!

Williams’ stooping header at the back post goes just wide. It was Tanton who provided the cross.

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:29 GMT

Triple Spireites sub - 68 mins

Tanton, Dobra and Grigg are on for Berry, Jones and Madden.

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:20 GMT

GOOOAAAALLL! 3-2

BERRY AGAIN!

Chesterfield in front for a third time, 3-2. Jacobs slips in Madden and he cuts the ball back for Berry to stroke home into the bottom corner for his second of the game.

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:18 GMT

Madden goes close again

He glanced another header from Banks’ good cross from the right. He could have had a hat-trick tonight.

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:16 GMT

Off the bar!

Madden hits the crossbar from about five yards out after he met Banks’ teasing cross from the left.

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:15 GMT

Spireites sub - 52 - possible injury

Grimes comes off with a possible knock to the knee. He did walk off at least. Tom Naylor is on.

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:09 GMT

Goal for Grimsby: 2-2

Gardner fires into the net from inside the area after Luker broke clear down the right before feeding the ball into Obikwu. 2-2.

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 20:06 GMT

Back underway

We are back underway in the second-half, Chesterfield lead 2-1.

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 19:54 GMT

Attendance

1,538 (49 Grimsby Town fans).

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 19:50 GMT

HT: Spireites lead at the break

HT: Chesterfield 2 v 1 Grimsby Town

Goals from Berry and Madden either side of a Cass equaliser. Fleck forced off after 20 minutes. Berry the bright spark. Horton has been sharp. Not a bad game in fairness. Competitiveness and intensity is there.

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 19:46 GMT

Five minutes added

2-1.

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 19:46 GMT

Chance for Grimsby

But Gardner fires into the side-netting after Obikwu slipped him in but the angle was against him.

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 19:42 GMT

Close!

Madden’s glancing header from seven yards out from Mandeville’s cross just drifts wide.

Tue, 12 Nov, 2024, 19:40 GMT

GOOOAAALL! 2-1

MADDEN!

Chesterfield retake the lead, 2-1. A well-worked move. Berry sent Horton clear down the left with a lovely-weighted pass and he showed nice composure to cross low for Madden to tuck in.

