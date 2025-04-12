Live

Recap: Chesterfield beat Fleetwood Town after scoring three times in second-half

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 12th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2025, 16:55 BST
Chesterfield will need to beat Fleetwood Town this afternoon if they are to stay in the race for the play-offs (3pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

16:58 BST

There's still a chance...

FT: Chesterfield 3 v 0 Fleetwood Town

Second-half goals from Colclough, Palmer and Madden secure a comfortabe win for the Spireites.

And Grimsby throw away a two-goal lead to only draw at Harrogate. Gap to the play-offs cut to four points with four games to go!

16:49 BST

Four minutes added

3-0.

16:38 BST

GOOOOAAAAAALLLLL!!! 3-0

MADDEN!!!

Excellent goal. 3-0. Pepple spins his marker and crosses low for sub Madden to finish first-time high into the net.

16:35 BST

Almost 3-0

Madden plays in Pepple but his curling effort hits the side-netting.

16:32 BST

Subs - 74

Naylor and Madden are on for Metcalfe and Fleck.

16:29 BST

GOOOOAAAALLLL!!! 2-0

PALMER!!!

Chesterfield double their lead. 2-0. Mandeville's free-kick from the right is met by Palmer who guides a looping header into the net.

16:27 BST

Subs - 68

Grigg is replaced by Pepple. And Colclough, who has just needed the physio to come on, comes off for Duffy.

16:26 BST

Chance for Fleetwood

Mandeville gets a clearance all wrong in his own area and the ball falls to Helm but his shot is blocked by Boot.

16:18 BST

Attendance

7,739 (199 Fleetwood Town fans)

16:16 BST

Huge chance!

Chesterfield take advantage of a slip and counter, Okakibe slips in Grigg one-on-one but he pokes the ball wide!

16:15 BST

GOOOAAAALLLL!!! 1-0

COLCLOUGH!!!

Chesterfield lead 1-0 on 55 minutes. Colclough cuts in off the left, drives into the box and curls a shot into the far corner.

16:12 BST

Let off

Helm’s low cross from the left looked bread and butter for McFadzean but the defender slipped at the last second but the visitors could not capitalise.

16:09 BST

Stoppage

Mandeville has dropped to the floor but he gets up and can continue. No need for the physio this time.

16:04 BST

Grimsby

Are winning 2-0 at Harrogate. Not the score Chesterfield needed or wanted.

16:03 BST

Back underway

Off we go in the second-half...

15:49 BST

HT: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Fleetwood Town

The Blues have been in control and don't look in danger of conceding. But they lost Dobra to injury after half an hour and there was a lull in the game after that.

15:48 BST

Better

More good play from Olakigbe down the right before Metcalfe took aim from distance and it wasn’t far off.

15:45 BST

Four minutes added

0-0.

