There's still a chance...
Four minutes added
3-0.
GOOOOAAAAAALLLLL!!! 3-0
MADDEN!!!
Excellent goal. 3-0. Pepple spins his marker and crosses low for sub Madden to finish first-time high into the net.
Almost 3-0
Madden plays in Pepple but his curling effort hits the side-netting.
Subs - 74
Naylor and Madden are on for Metcalfe and Fleck.
GOOOOAAAALLLL!!! 2-0
PALMER!!!
Chesterfield double their lead. 2-0. Mandeville's free-kick from the right is met by Palmer who guides a looping header into the net.
Subs - 68
Grigg is replaced by Pepple. And Colclough, who has just needed the physio to come on, comes off for Duffy.
Chance for Fleetwood
Mandeville gets a clearance all wrong in his own area and the ball falls to Helm but his shot is blocked by Boot.
Attendance
7,739 (199 Fleetwood Town fans)
Huge chance!
Chesterfield take advantage of a slip and counter, Okakibe slips in Grigg one-on-one but he pokes the ball wide!
GOOOAAAALLLL!!! 1-0
COLCLOUGH!!!
Chesterfield lead 1-0 on 55 minutes. Colclough cuts in off the left, drives into the box and curls a shot into the far corner.
Let off
Helm’s low cross from the left looked bread and butter for McFadzean but the defender slipped at the last second but the visitors could not capitalise.
Stoppage
Mandeville has dropped to the floor but he gets up and can continue. No need for the physio this time.
Grimsby
Are winning 2-0 at Harrogate. Not the score Chesterfield needed or wanted.
Back underway
Off we go in the second-half...
Better
More good play from Olakigbe down the right before Metcalfe took aim from distance and it wasn’t far off.
Four minutes added
0-0.
