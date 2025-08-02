Recap: Chesterfield beat Barrow to start new season with a win
FT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Barrow: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Up and running!
FT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Barrow
Markanday's first-half header means the Spireites start the new season with a home win and a clean sheet. It was tight but also fairly comfortable. Hemming made one big block in the second-half.
90 mins
Five minutes added, 1-0.
80-85 mins
Dibley-Dias is on for his debut, replacing Naylor.
75-80 mins
Dobra broke into the box and had a chance to make it 2-0 but he took a heavy touch which allowed keeper Stanway to dive on the ball.
Barrow had a free-kick in a dangerous area but Booty curled well over.
Chesterfield have made a triple change, with Lewis, Mandeville and Madden replacing Duffy, Dobra and Markanday.
70-75 mins
Two more subs for Barrow, Walker and Hemmings are on.
Chesterfield have tried to put their foot on the ball more in the last five to regain some control.
65-70 mins
Chesterfield have gone a bit sloppy, a bit loose, mistakes and tired creeping in maybe.
Barrow have upped their aggression levels.
Attendance: 8,223 (413 Barrow fans)
60-65 mins
Bonis, on for his debut, replaces Grigg, who departs on 62 minutes. Plenty of work-rate, as always.
Oooo drama. First, Stirk goes down in the box and Town appeal for a penalty but nothing is given. Seconds later, Cameron is one-on-one with Hemming down the other end but the Blues keep stands tall and makes a big block.
55-60 mins
Double sub for Barrow, Fletcher and Barkhuizen are on for Smith and Newby.
Chesterfield remain 1-0 to the good.
46-55 mins
Positive, front-foot start from Chesterfield in this half. Barrow are pushed back in their own half.
Back underway!
Off we go!
HT: 1-0
HT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Barrow
Typical cagey opening day but Markanday's deflected header has the Spireites in front at the break.
GOOOAAAAALLLL!!! 1-0
MARKANDAY!!!
Chesterfield open the scoring just before half-time, Duffy crossed from the left and Markanday's header took a deflection off Raglan and went in. 1-0.
35-40 mins
Five minutes to the break, still 0-0. Gone a bit flat from a Chesterfield perspective. Barrow will be happy with their shape and organisation.
30-35 mins
Chesterfield are having all the possession but they haven’t really gone anywhere with it in the last 10 minutes. Dunkley and McFadzean have been solid dealt and mopped up neatly when Barrow have gone long.
25-30 mins
The pace has calmed down in the last five and it remains 0-0.
20-25 mins
Markanday has whistled a curling shot just over the bar from just inside the area.
Chesterfield are pressing from the front intensely, Grigg the latest to get some joy and win a corner, which Duffy delivered deep but a foul was given anyway.
The Spireites fans have increased the noise levels.
15-20 mins
Grigg headed on target from Daley-Campbell’s cross but Stanway plucked it out of the air with ease. The delivery needed more pace on it. The build-up was slick, though.
Barrow’s Smith has gone into the book.
10-15 mins
Duffy looked like he was tripped on thge left edge of the box but referee Alan Young thought otherwise and awarded the free-kick the other way to Barrow, much to the frustration of the home crowd. It did look like he was caught.
Dobra then went on a mazy run down the left, cut inside, he probably should have released it, but he shot well wide while off balance.
Barow keeper Wyll Stanway is taking his time with his goal-kicks. Nobody is surprised, but the Town faithful are urging him to hurry up.
