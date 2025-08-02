Live

Recap: Chesterfield beat Barrow to start new season with a win

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 2nd Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2025, 16:54 BST
Chesterfield v Barrow - live updates.
Chesterfield host Barrow in the first game of the new 2025/2026 League Two season today (3pm KO).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, updates and team news.

FT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Barrow: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

16:53 BST

Up and running!

FT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Barrow

Markanday's first-half header means the Spireites start the new season with a home win and a clean sheet. It was tight but also fairly comfortable. Hemming made one big block in the second-half.

16:47 BST

90 mins

Five minutes added, 1-0.

16:43 BST

80-85 mins

Dibley-Dias is on for his debut, replacing Naylor.

16:36 BST

75-80 mins

Dobra broke into the box and had a chance to make it 2-0 but he took a heavy touch which allowed keeper Stanway to dive on the ball.

Barrow had a free-kick in a dangerous area but Booty curled well over.

Chesterfield have made a triple change, with Lewis, Mandeville and Madden replacing Duffy, Dobra and Markanday.

16:32 BST

70-75 mins

Two more subs for Barrow, Walker and Hemmings are on.

Chesterfield have tried to put their foot on the ball more in the last five to regain some control.

16:28 BST

65-70 mins

Chesterfield have gone a bit sloppy, a bit loose, mistakes and tired creeping in maybe.

Barrow have upped their aggression levels.

Attendance: 8,223 (413 Barrow fans)

16:23 BST

60-65 mins

Bonis, on for his debut, replaces Grigg, who departs on 62 minutes. Plenty of work-rate, as always.

Oooo drama. First, Stirk goes down in the box and Town appeal for a penalty but nothing is given. Seconds later, Cameron is one-on-one with Hemming down the other end but the Blues keep stands tall and makes a big block.

16:17 BST

55-60 mins

Double sub for Barrow, Fletcher and Barkhuizen are on for Smith and Newby.

Chesterfield remain 1-0 to the good.

16:10 BST

46-55 mins

Positive, front-foot start from Chesterfield in this half. Barrow are pushed back in their own half.

16:01 BST

Back underway!

Off we go!

15:48 BST

HT: 1-0

HT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Barrow

Typical cagey opening day but Markanday's deflected header has the Spireites in front at the break.

15:46 BST

GOOOAAAAALLLL!!! 1-0

MARKANDAY!!!

Chesterfield open the scoring just before half-time, Duffy crossed from the left and Markanday's header took a deflection off Raglan and went in. 1-0.

15:40 BST

35-40 mins

Five minutes to the break, still 0-0. Gone a bit flat from a Chesterfield perspective. Barrow will be happy with their shape and organisation.

15:34 BST

30-35 mins

Chesterfield are having all the possession but they haven’t really gone anywhere with it in the last 10 minutes. Dunkley and McFadzean have been solid dealt and mopped up neatly when Barrow have gone long.

15:29 BST

25-30 mins

The pace has calmed down in the last five and it remains 0-0.

15:25 BST

20-25 mins

Markanday has whistled a curling shot just over the bar from just inside the area.

Chesterfield are pressing from the front intensely, Grigg the latest to get some joy and win a corner, which Duffy delivered deep but a foul was given anyway.

The Spireites fans have increased the noise levels.

15:20 BST

15-20 mins

Grigg headed on target from Daley-Campbell’s cross but Stanway plucked it out of the air with ease. The delivery needed more pace on it. The build-up was slick, though.

Barrow’s Smith has gone into the book.

15:16 BST

10-15 mins

Duffy looked like he was tripped on thge left edge of the box but referee Alan Young thought otherwise and awarded the free-kick the other way to Barrow, much to the frustration of the home crowd. It did look like he was caught.

Dobra then went on a mazy run down the left, cut inside, he probably should have released it, but he shot well wide while off balance.

Barow keeper Wyll Stanway is taking his time with his goal-kicks. Nobody is surprised, but the Town faithful are urging him to hurry up.

