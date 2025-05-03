Recap: Chesterfield beat Accrington Stanley to clinch play-off spot on last day of season
FT: Accrington Stanley 0 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Those play-off dates
Chesterfield play-off dates v Walsall
- At home next Sunday (May 11) at 3.30pm
- Away leg following Friday (May 16) at 8pm
THEY'VE DONE IT!
BLIMEY!!!
Accrington hit the woodwork twice in the last seconds! Boot to the rescue as well!
Oh my!
What a tackle from Mandeville to deny Popoola at the death after a loose back header from Palmer. Got his mate out of jail there!
Great play
From Pepple, who spinned his marker, drove into the box, and won a corner.
So close!
Duffy cracks the woodwork! So close to 0-2....
Jacobs’s shot deflects for a corner.
Town still 7th...
Attendance
3,969 (1,371 Town fans).
So close
Martin flashes a powerful shot narrowly wide from inside the area.
Subs - 79
Olakigbe, Colclough and Grigg are replaced by Duffy, Jacobs and Pepple coming on.
Danger
Big chance for Mooney but his low effort was a tame one and Boot dived to his left to keep it out.
Almost 0-2
A mistake from keeper Kelly presents an opportunity for Naylor but the home keeper recovers well to deny the midfielder.
Accy threaten
Palmer does well to head over Hunter’s fierce shot towards goal.
Latest score
Carlisle 2 v 2 Salford
Town still 7th but another goal for Salford would change that...
Hosts go close...
Boot parries a volley from Martin from the edge of the box and then Palmer was there to slide away the rebound to safety.
Chance
A difficult chance but Naylor volleys Olakigbe’s cross from the right over the bar.
Big chances
Colclough slides Grigg in, his shot was saved by Kelly, who also then saved the rebound from Colclough. Would have fancied Grigg to have bagged there.
Back underway
All games on the last day have to start at the same time and there was a delay in the Carlisle v Salford game so we have started a bit later but the second-half is now underway...
