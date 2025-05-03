Live

Recap: Chesterfield beat Accrington Stanley to clinch play-off spot on last day of season

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 3rd May 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 3rd May 2025, 17:03 BST
Chesterfield need to beat Accrington Stanley and hope that other results go their way if they are to gatecrash the League Two play-offs on the final day of the season.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

FT: Accrington Stanley 0 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

17:07 BST

Those play-off dates

Chesterfield play-off dates v Walsall

- At home next Sunday (May 11) at 3.30pm

- Away leg following Friday (May 16) at 8pm

17:00 BST

THEY'VE DONE IT!

FT: Accrington Stanley 0 v 1 Chesterfield

Town pinch a play-off spot on the last day of the season! Salford only draw! The Blues fans are on the pitch!

16:55 BST

BLIMEY!!!

Accrington hit the woodwork twice in the last seconds! Boot to the rescue as well!

16:53 BST

Oh my!

What a tackle from Mandeville to deny Popoola at the death after a loose back header from Palmer. Got his mate out of jail there!

16:50 BST

Great play

From Pepple, who spinned his marker, drove into the box, and won a corner.

16:47 BST

So close!

Duffy cracks the woodwork! So close to 0-2....

16:47 BST

86

Jacobs’s shot deflects for a corner.

Town still 7th...

16:44 BST

Attendance

3,969 (1,371 Town fans).

16:41 BST

So close

Martin flashes a powerful shot narrowly wide from inside the area.

16:40 BST

Subs - 79

Olakigbe, Colclough and Grigg are replaced by Duffy, Jacobs and Pepple coming on.

16:37 BST

Danger

Big chance for Mooney but his low effort was a tame one and Boot dived to his left to keep it out.

16:32 BST

Almost 0-2

A mistake from keeper Kelly presents an opportunity for Naylor but the home keeper recovers well to deny the midfielder.

16:29 BST

Accy threaten

Palmer does well to head over Hunter’s fierce shot towards goal.

16:25 BST

Latest score

Carlisle 2 v 2 Salford

Town still 7th but another goal for Salford would change that...

16:20 BST

Hosts go close...

Boot parries a volley from Martin from the edge of the box and then Palmer was there to slide away the rebound to safety.

16:15 BST

Chance

A difficult chance but Naylor volleys Olakigbe’s cross from the right over the bar.

16:09 BST

Big chances

Colclough slides Grigg in, his shot was saved by Kelly, who also then saved the rebound from Colclough. Would have fancied Grigg to have bagged there.

16:06 BST

Back underway

All games on the last day have to start at the same time and there was a delay in the Carlisle v Salford game so we have started a bit later but the second-half is now underway...

