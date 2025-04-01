Recap: Chesterfield beat 10-man strugglers Carlisle United
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
FT: Chesterfield 2 v 1 Carlisle United: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)
FT: Six unbeaten!
FT: Chesterfield 2 v 1 Carlisle United
Second-half goals from Mandeville and Madden make it six games unbeaten for the Spireites as they edge closer to the play-offs. 10-man visitors on the ropes after the break but pulled one back after an error from Grimes. More reaction coming up on the DT website.
Almost 2-2
Barclay heads straight at Boot from a corner. Blimey.
Goal for Carlisle: 2-1
Grimes passed the ball straight to Hugill and he finished one-on-one past Boot.
Visitors back in it on 89 minutes.
Subs - 83
Jacobs, Colclough and Duffy replace Dobra, Banks and Olakigbe.
GOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!! 2-0
MADDEN!!!
It's 2-0! Banks crosses from the right, Dobra hits the crossbar from close-range, and Madden heads in the rebound. Breathing space.
Two subs
Oldaker and Madden replace Fleck and Grigg for the last 15. Fleck has had a great game.
GOOOOAAAAAALLLL!!! 1-0
MANDEVILLE!!!
Chesterfield FINALLY have the lead they deserve. They've absolutely peppered Carlise's goal in this half. Metcalfe's shot was blocked and Mandeville was there to drill in the rebound. 1-0.
How have they not scored?
Olakigbe picks out Mandeville at the back post who controls a left-footed volley towards goal but Breeze tips around the post!
The pressure continues and Grigg heads just wide from Mandeville’s cross.
Again, how have Town not scored yet?
Getting closer
Grigg is denied in the box by a great block from McArthur.
Olakigbe’s shot is then saved by Breeze.
How have Chesterfield not scored yet?
Close again!
Banks’ cross from the right is just lifted over the bar from Grigg, who threw himself at it but he couldn’t keep it down.
Olakigbe
Is the main outlet for Town. They keep giving him the ball and he keeps running at them.
Good saves from Breeze
Three top saves from Breeze to deny Dobra twice and then Olakigbe!
More chances
Dobra’s header is pushed away by Breeze and then Fleck’s shot is blocked for a corner.
All Blues.
Good start!
Banks, Mandeville, Metcalfe and Dobra all go close in a matter of seconds!
Back underway
Carlisle have made a third sub, with Bevan replacing Kelly.
HT: 0-0
HT: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Carlisle United
Positive half. Plenty of shots and good passages of play. Now it's all about making that extra man count. Embleton sent off for the visitors, who have also been forced into two subs due to injuries.
The visitors are forced into a second change with Lavelle replaced by Ellis.
Attendance
7,508 (309 Carlisle fans).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.