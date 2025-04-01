Live

Recap: Chesterfield beat 10-man strugglers Carlisle United

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 1st Apr 2025, 10:00 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 21:45 BST
Chesterfield v Carlisle United - live updates.
Chesterfield will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run to six matches and close the gap on the play-offs when rock-bottom Carlisle United visit tonight (7.45pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

FT: Chesterfield 2 v 1 Carlisle United: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)

21:43 BST

FT: Six unbeaten!

FT: Chesterfield 2 v 1 Carlisle United

Second-half goals from Mandeville and Madden make it six games unbeaten for the Spireites as they edge closer to the play-offs. 10-man visitors on the ropes after the break but pulled one back after an error from Grimes. More reaction coming up on the DT website.

21:39 BST

Almost 2-2

Barclay heads straight at Boot from a corner. Blimey.

21:38 BST

Goal for Carlisle: 2-1

Grimes passed the ball straight to Hugill and he finished one-on-one past Boot.

Visitors back in it on 89 minutes.

21:31 BST

Subs - 83

Jacobs, Colclough and Duffy replace Dobra, Banks and Olakigbe.

21:30 BST

GOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!! 2-0

MADDEN!!!

It's 2-0! Banks crosses from the right, Dobra hits the crossbar from close-range, and Madden heads in the rebound. Breathing space.

21:23 BSTUpdated 21:24 BST

Two subs

Oldaker and Madden replace Fleck and Grigg for the last 15. Fleck has had a great game.

21:23 BST

GOOOOAAAAAALLLL!!! 1-0

MANDEVILLE!!!

Chesterfield FINALLY have the lead they deserve. They've absolutely peppered Carlise's goal in this half. Metcalfe's shot was blocked and Mandeville was there to drill in the rebound. 1-0.

21:14 BSTUpdated 21:14 BST

How have they not scored?

Olakigbe picks out Mandeville at the back post who controls a left-footed volley towards goal but Breeze tips around the post!

The pressure continues and Grigg heads just wide from Mandeville’s cross.

Again, how have Town not scored yet?

21:11 BST

Getting closer

Grigg is denied in the box by a great block from McArthur.

Olakigbe’s shot is then saved by Breeze.

How have Chesterfield not scored yet?

21:08 BST

Close again!

Banks’ cross from the right is just lifted over the bar from Grigg, who threw himself at it but he couldn’t keep it down.

21:06 BST

Olakigbe

Is the main outlet for Town. They keep giving him the ball and he keeps running at them.

21:02 BST

Good saves from Breeze

Three top saves from Breeze to deny Dobra twice and then Olakigbe!

20:58 BST

More chances

Dobra’s header is pushed away by Breeze and then Fleck’s shot is blocked for a corner.

All Blues.

20:55 BSTUpdated 20:56 BST

Good start!

Banks, Mandeville, Metcalfe and Dobra all go close in a matter of seconds!

20:53 BST

Back underway

Carlisle have made a third sub, with Bevan replacing Kelly.

20:38 BST

HT: 0-0

HT: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Carlisle United

Positive half. Plenty of shots and good passages of play. Now it's all about making that extra man count. Embleton sent off for the visitors, who have also been forced into two subs due to injuries.

20:33 BST

The visitors are forced into a second change with Lavelle replaced by Ellis.

20:32 BST

Attendance

7,508 (309 Carlisle fans).

