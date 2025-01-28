Recap: Chesterfield beat 10-man Bromley to close gap on play-off places
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 3 v 0 Bromley: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)
FT: Much-needed win for Town
FT: Chesterfield 3 v 0 Bromley
Goals from Dobra, Colclough and Madden secure a first win seven in all competitions against the 10-man visitors. A pleasing night for the Spireites. They close the gap to the play-offs.
More reaction copming up on the DT website.
GOOOOAAALLLL!!! 3-0
MADDEN!!!
It's 3-0! Madden races clear and finishes high into the net. Fleck with the assist with a lovely-weighted pass.
Bromley penalty shout
Bromley claim for a penalty after Mandeville’s sliding challenge on Dennis. Looked close.
More subs - 85
Fleck and Banks are on for Oldaker and Dobra, who has a goal and an assist to his name.
GOOOOAAALLLL!!! 2-0
COLCLOUGH!!!
Chesterfield double their lead, 2-0. Madden pinches possesion high up, Dobra takes over, drives forward, and tees-up Colclough to slide in.
Another Town sub - 80
McFadzean went down again and he can’t continue. He does at least walk off. Metcalfe is on for him. Naylor will go to centre-back.
Break in play
McFadzean is now receiving some treatment...
20 to go
Cheek is replaced by Kabamba for Bromley.
Chesterfield need a second goal...
Town subs - 69
Madden and Colclough replace Pepple and Duffy, who has had an encouraging debut.
It comes out of nothing, Imray just pounces on a loose ball, gets a shot off, but Thompson was behind it.
Break in play
Bromley’s Odutayo requires some treatment. In fact, he can’t continue and is replaced by Ilunga.
1-0 on 60.
Sparkes lashes over the bar as Chesterfield upped the tempo in the final third.
Chance for Town
Naylor slipped in the box as he was about to sweep home in the box... shame!
Back underway!
Here we go!
Chesterfield a goal up and have a man extra.
In front at the break
HT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Bromley
Dobra's excellent 11th goal of the season has the Spireites in front. Playing against 10-men for a second successive match after Sowunmi was sent off midway through the half for a late challenge on Naylor. Manager Woodman soon followed.
Dangerous attack
Smith gatheres Duffy’s low cross at the second attempt after initially spilling it.
1-0.
Three minutes added
1-0.
Attendance:
7,192 (92 Bromley fans).
