Recap: Chesterfield beat 10-man Bromley to close gap on play-off places

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 28th Jan 2025, 14:46 BST
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 21:42 BST
Chesterfield clash with familiar rivals Bromley in League Two tonight (7.45pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 3 v 0 Bromley: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:41 BST

FT: Much-needed win for Town

FT: Chesterfield 3 v 0 Bromley

Goals from Dobra, Colclough and Madden secure a first win seven in all competitions against the 10-man visitors. A pleasing night for the Spireites. They close the gap to the play-offs.

More reaction copming up on the DT website.

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:36 BST

GOOOOAAALLLL!!! 3-0

MADDEN!!!

It's 3-0! Madden races clear and finishes high into the net. Fleck with the assist with a lovely-weighted pass.

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:35 BST

Bromley penalty shout

Bromley claim for a penalty after Mandeville’s sliding challenge on Dennis. Looked close.

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:28 BST

More subs - 85

Fleck and Banks are on for Oldaker and Dobra, who has a goal and an assist to his name.

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:27 BST

GOOOOAAALLLL!!! 2-0

COLCLOUGH!!!

Chesterfield double their lead, 2-0. Madden pinches possesion high up, Dobra takes over, drives forward, and tees-up Colclough to slide in.

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:24 BST

Another Town sub - 80

McFadzean went down again and he can’t continue. He does at least walk off. Metcalfe is on for him. Naylor will go to centre-back.

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:18 BST

Break in play

McFadzean is now receiving some treatment...

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:15 BST

20 to go

Cheek is replaced by Kabamba for Bromley.

Chesterfield need a second goal...

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:12 BST

Town subs - 69

Madden and Colclough replace Pepple and Duffy, who has had an encouraging debut.

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:06 BST

It comes out of nothing, Imray just pounces on a loose ball, gets a shot off, but Thompson was behind it.

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 21:04 BSTUpdated 21:05 BST

Break in play

Bromley’s Odutayo requires some treatment. In fact, he can’t continue and is replaced by Ilunga.

1-0 on 60.

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 20:59 BST

55

Sparkes lashes over the bar as Chesterfield upped the tempo in the final third.

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 20:50 BST

Chance for Town

Naylor slipped in the box as he was about to sweep home in the box... shame!

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 20:48 BST

Back underway!

Here we go!

Chesterfield a goal up and have a man extra.

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 20:33 BST

In front at the break

HT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Bromley

Dobra's excellent 11th goal of the season has the Spireites in front. Playing against 10-men for a second successive match after Sowunmi was sent off midway through the half for a late challenge on Naylor. Manager Woodman soon followed.

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 20:32 BST

Dangerous attack

Smith gatheres Duffy’s low cross at the second attempt after initially spilling it.

1-0.

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 20:30 BST

Three minutes added

1-0.

Tue, 28 Jan, 2025, 20:26 BST

Attendance:

7,192 (92 Bromley fans).

